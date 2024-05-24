Simple for Simon off Heath's back tees
Sunday's competition was a shoot-out for the Rooke family with dad Simon carding nett 71 off 13 to beat son Daniel by a shot and Mark Shurville third on 74.
Winner of the Ladies'Spring Meeting Emma Francis collected her second trophy in a week by claiming the David Burroughs Salver with 38 points. Francis opted to play off the purple tees rather than silver and was only one over par for the inward half. Lynne Jones and Meriel Jolley took the other places with 34 and 33.
Ten of Heath's seniors represented the club in the Cyril Blake Foursomes and made the most of home advantage by trouncing Peacehaven 5-0 despite giving shots in every match. Meanwhile fourteen other pairs were teaming up in better-ball for the Mrs Dunkerton Cup. Winners with an excellent 41 points were Simon Douglas andTim Desmond. Hot on their heels were five pairs all carding 40 points with John Bailey and Harvey Jones clinching the runner-up spot from Paul Lamberty and William Ward on a back six countback.Further afield rising junior star 12 year-old Amelia McGinty continues to impress.Playing in the the first British Junior Golf Tour 'major' of the season at Rochester & Cobham, a challenging Open qualifying venue, McGinty shot a very creditable 81 gross to finish seventh of the combined boys & girls' scores and top of the girls division.The previous week saw her win at Oundle, Peterborough for the second year in a row and she now heads to Mussleburgh,Scotland for the US Kids European Championships.