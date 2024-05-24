Simple for Simon off Heath's back tees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mannings Heath's men had the chance to test themselves in medal play off the black, championship tees at the weekend and Simon Cripps proved more than equal to the challenge with an impressive nett 68 off 14 that included nine pars and a birdie. Three handicap Paul Milford reached the turn in one under par but had to settle for a nett 71 and Peter Wilson was third a shot behind.

Sunday's competition was a shoot-out for the Rooke family with dad Simon carding nett 71 off 13 to beat son Daniel by a shot and Mark Shurville third on 74.

Winner of the Ladies'Spring Meeting Emma Francis collected her second trophy in a week by claiming the David Burroughs Salver with 38 points. Francis opted to play off the purple tees rather than silver and was only one over par for the inward half. Lynne Jones and Meriel Jolley took the other places with 34 and 33.

