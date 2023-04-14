Two Sussex golfers have returned from South Africa feeling on top of the world.

Andy Gilford, a member of Ham Manor in West Sussex, and John Eakin, from Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club in East Sussex, both won world titles at the ISPS Handa IBGA World Blind Golf Championships held at Milnerton Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Gilford won the 36-hole gross strokeplay in the B2 category contest for male golfers with no more that five per cent vision, while Eakin took first place in the 36-hole men’s net strokeplay competition.

After the tournament Gilford said: “As a child growing up with sight loss I struggled to come to terms with my condition.

Ham Manor's Andy Gifford with his trophy

“As a junior playing golf with my friends guiding me at Shaw Hill Golf Club in Lancashire, I would dream about being a world champion.

“To actually achieve it with my wife Mel acting as my guide made it even more special.”

Both Eakin and Gilford hope that news of their success will encourage visually impaired people of all ages to consider the benefits of playing golf as well as the possibilities of competing at the highest level at prestigious venues.

Qualifiers for the championships ranged in age from 20-year-old Tyler Cashman from New Jersey, USA, to 85-year-old ex-serviceman Danny Daniels from Swaffham in Norfolk – and also included a women’s section.

John Eakin of the Royal Ashdown Forest club

Gilford, who is secretary of the England and Wales Blind Golf charity, added: “Danny can inspire so many people at that age who are thinking of giving up the game as they lose sight later in life.

“Tyler Cashman’s story is equally incredible and the boy is gold dust to blind golf.

“I played with him in the last round of the championship and it was so special to feel the bond of a grandson playing with his grandad as his guide.

“It shows that blind golf is something a family can really share and enjoy.”

Overall the tournament that ran over five days, and included two days for the ISPS Handa South African Open, was a triumph for EWBG players.

Eakin finished runner-up in both the SA Open’s overall men’s net and B3 gross categories, for players with not more than 10 per cent vision, behind left-handed Keifer Jones of Calgary, Canada, who plays off a handicap of one.

In turn Gilford finished third in the World Championship net competition just ahead of EWBG captain and Blackmoor GC member in Hampshire, Jason Bastable, in fourth.

Owen Robinson, of Nottingham, came third in the South African Open B2 net score category.

“It has been a fantastic week,” said Gilford.

“But I must say a special thanks to the members and pro, Jon Nicholas, at Ham Manor for all their support over the years.

