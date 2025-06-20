Sussex woman to hold charity golf day in honour of granddaughter with cystic fibrosis

A Sussex grandmother with a passion for golf is organising a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Catherine Hinchliffe, Lady Captain at Mid Sussex Golf Club, is looking forward to the Charity Summer Mixed Golf Day on Thursday, July 10.

The event is in honour of Catherine’s five-year-old granddaughter Sienna, who was diagnosed with the condition when she was three weeks old.

Catherine said: “What followed was a complete shock.”

She said: “This charity day is an opportunity to raise vital funds for research – and give families like ours hope for the future.”

Catherine, who said Sienna is already a talented little tennis player, added: “This is about raising money, but also raising awareness. Every bid, every round played, and every smile on the day will help support the amazing work of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.”

Catherine’s son also took on two marathons in two weeks in 2024, and raised £27,000 for the Trust.

The golf day will feature bacon rolls and coffee from 8am before the shotgun start at 9am. The cost is £80 per person or £320 per team with MSG members paying a discounted rater of £50 per person.

The format is Singles Stableford and there will be prizes for the winning team, runners-up, the longest drive and nearest the pin.

This will be followed by a lunch and live auction. Friends and supporters have donated prizes, which include: a two-night stay at The Kensington Hotel, South Kensington (5-star luxury); a £250 voucher at Fox & Pheasant, Chelsea’s hidden pub gem; lunch for two at The Hut, Isle of Wight, including a bottle of rosé; diamond earrings donated by Roger Hinchliffe F.G.A; silver cufflinks with personalised engraving; a professional family photo shoot by international photographer Robert Sanderson; and an interior design consultation by Laura Hinchliffe, formerly of Todhunter Earl Interiors.

Anyone unable to attend can leave silent bids in advance by contacting Catherine at [email protected] or call 07778 767504 by Saturday, July 5.