The Lottbridge Golf Club Ladies Section report

Ladies Charity Day. Thursday August 29th

It was the Lady Captain's Charity Day at Lottbridge Golf Club earlier today and all proceeds went to St. Wilfrid's Hospice. The course and greens are in excellent condition and Ladies Captain, Sue Bell, thanked the greenkeeping staff for their combined efforts. This was a fun Singles Stableford Competition, where competitors could purchase mulligans at £2 each. Not many took advantage of this however. There was a longest drive for the men and a closest to the line for the ladies, both on holes 8 and 17. After their rounds, members could take advantage of a putting competition at £1 a go. There was also a lovely cake, which was made by one of the Ladies. For a £1 a go you could guess the weight of the cake with the closest guess winning the cake. To round proceedings off there was a raffle. Sue Bell thanked everyone for their kind support and gave a special thank you to Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for all of his very valuable assistance. Sue said the couldn't have managed without him. After thanking the Fairway Staff for looking after everyone: Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their administration asistance and the Ladies for helping with the raffle, Sue Bell then presented the prizes, as follows: Overall Winner, on count back, with 41 points was Tony Bryant. Runner-up, with 38 points, was Jill Green. Nearest the pin winners were: Holes 2/11 - Trevor Body and Jill Green. Holes 6/15 - Martin Healy and Ann Buckle. Holes 9/18 - Dennis Sutherland and Ann Buckle. Holes 8/17: Longest Drive winner was Paul Atkinson. Nearest the line winner was Marie Gould. Putting Competition Winner was Steve Goddard. Guess the weight of the cake winner was Les Buckle. This was a bit unfortunate, as it was his wife Ann who made the cake. Christine Mianowski kindly offered £15 for the cake and this went towards the charity. Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners. Sue Bell thanked everyone again for their very kind support for St. Wilfrid's Hospice. A whopping £721.40 was made today.... a magnicent total. That completed another brilliant fun day at Lottbridge.