The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors Section. September Stableford competition

The Seniors Stableford, Tuesday 17th September

Senior Vice Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and staff for looking after everyone from 7am. He also thanked Jim Woolley and Tony Bryant for there administration help and also Trevor Body for money collection and help with the prize giving. Also the greenkeepers for a course in immaculate condition.

Final thanks went to Bill Scott for starting,John Hornblow for collecting charity money in the water and Dave Gamble for his continuing work with the Eastbourne Herald.

There were birthday celebrations Thanks went to the Birthday Boys,Brian Robertson Ian Stringer and Dennis Sutherland for supplying everyone with sausage and chips.

Winner, Peter Field, left, with Seniors Vice=Captain, Dennis Sutherland

Dennis then proceeded with the presentations, as follows:

Overall Winner, with 42 points, was Peter Field

Division 1 Winner, with 38 points, was Chris Burgess

Division 2 Winner, with 41 points, was Derek Westgate.

There were some nearest the pin prizes for the par 3 holes and these were awarded as follows:

Holes 2/11 - Keith Body

Holes 6/15 - Brian Skinner

Holes 9/18 - Peter Field.

Finally, thanks went to everyone who played. It was another fun day at Lottbridge.