The wet weather doesn’t deter champions Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The last time Horsham Seniors played Hurtmore Golf Club the match had to be abandoned because of heavy rain. When they played them in the return match this week it had to be abandoned again due to the course being unplayable with so much standing water on the course.

The match was declared a draw and the ducks were more at home than the golfers. Fortunately the course recovered for the next friendly match which was against Horsham Golf’s sister club, Horne Park. The weather was a little kinder to them but they still had to endure a few very wet holes before they finished with a final score of Horsham 2.5 to Horne Park 3.5. Peter Bayles and Trevor White won 3&2, Andrew Bacon and Graham King won 7&6 and Bob Andrews and Derek Jones halved their match. Peter Martin and Chris Macauley lost 4&2, Shaun Moloney and John Wrighton lost by 2 holes and Rodney Gale and Stephen Hall lost 2&1.

The Mixed Horsham Seniors did manage to play a Four Ball Yellow Ball competition with only a few showers over two days. Each team of four sets off with two yellow golf balls, one for the first nine and one for the back nine. Each member takes it in turn to play the yellow ball over the round, with the yellow ball score and the best other score added together on each hole. If the yellow ball is lost there can only be one score for those nine holes and bringing them back adds to the final score. No-one wants to be the one who loses the yellow ball and when it disappears into the trees on the very first hole played it is indeed a test of resilience and team spirit for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tuesday winners were Jill Jordan, Norman Campbell, Kevin Daly and Bob Andrews who came back with both the yellow balls and scored 84 points. Also managing to keep hold of the two yellow balls adding to their score to come in second were Sarah Moloney, Jeremy Simpson, Keith Rayner and Bob Smith on 82 points. The winning team on Wednesday, Trevor Egan, Rob Neal-Smith and Peter Bayles had to play as a three ball still scoring an impressive 84 points receiving their prize from James Barclay, and another team of three took second place with a score of 71points each team of three able to add a five percent uplift to their final score.

Trevor Egan, James Barclay Senior's Vice Captain, Peter Bayles and Rob Neal-Smith

This is the time of the year when a number of the ongoing competitions come to the season’s end and the winners are finalised. Bob Dick won the final round of the single’s knockout tournament and Shaun Moloney and Bob Smith took the double’s knockout prize. The Eclectic Competition runs over the whole year collating the best scores for each of the eighteen holes from all the qualifying rounds completed, congratulations to Peter Martin, this year’s winner.