Three Club Challenge at Littlehampton
A game of golf can provide enough challenges during a round of 18 holes, when using a full set of 14 clubs, so just imagine trying to do it with just three clubs!
The men at Littlehampton Golf Club did just that on Sunday when they took to the links, using any three clubs of their choosing.
The selections varied, some players opting not to take a putter with them. Event winner David Yates played to within two shots of his handicap, with a number of others just a further shot back.
For Glen Paynter, including a 5 iron as one of 'his three' was vindicated when he holed in one at the eighth hole, the 167 yard par three. It was the third hole in one of his golfing life, but the first ace at Littlehampton.
