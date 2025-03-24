Tickner's triumph makes him the toast of Littlehampton Golf Club
There were no mistakes by Neil, from the 7th hole onwards, with 3 birdies and 9 pars completing an astonishing performance.
The day saw a whole host of great scores with Paul Coskin and Paul Holton both posting nett 64s.
Noah Downs, who is just 17, also had a weekend to remember, shooting 45 points on Saturday and then a nett 66 on Sunday, which saw his handicap come tumbling down.
With signs of spring emerging, events are all kicking off with plenty of competition activity for the members to enjoy.
The links have wintered well, the newly designed bunkers on the par-three 16th hole are in play and look great… time to dust off the clubs and get out there!