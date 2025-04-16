Tony wins Memorial Trophy at Lottbridge Golf Club
The weather was wet to begin with but, within an hour, beautiful sunshine was enjoyed by all the 37 players.
The course looked fabulous and thanks went to the Lottbridge greenkeeping staff.
Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland presented the prizes.
The 2025 Terry Thow Memorial Trophy winner, on countback, was Tony Bryant with 38 points. Runner-up was Kevin Boakes.
Nearest pin on the 2nd/11th was Cliff O Brien, nearest the pin on the 6th/15th was Steve Lynch and nearest the pin on the 9th/18th was Julian Sanchez.
Congratulations and very well played to all of the prizewinners.
Dennis thanked the Fairway staff of Karen and Tony for their hard work and thanks also went to Senior Committee members Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their administration assistance; Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott, for starting everybody off and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell, for collecting the entry fees and organising all the players' scorecards.
The charity ‘Balls in the Water’ fundraiser netted £45 towards the Senior Captain's charity, Prostate Cancer – it was a great effort to lose so many balls.
Finally, Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.