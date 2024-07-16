Winning performances at the DeWinton Medal
The ladies of Cooden Beach Golf Club took to the blustery and wet conditions to play in the annual DeWinton 18 hole medal last Saturday and Tuesday.
A slightly smaller field of ladies competed due to the unfavourable conditions. Despite this the DeWinton medal was competitively fought for and some excellent results were recorded.
The winning lady was Jill White with a nett score of 71 (on countback).
In second place was Lynn Norris-Alpine also with a nett round of 71.
Third place went to Julia Phillimore with a nett round of 72.
Fourth place went to Lindsay Smith with 74 and fifth to Emma Warner with 75.
Well done to all the ladies who braved the un-summerlike conditions!
