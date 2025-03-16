Winter season ends for Horsham's golfing seniors

As the winter season Eclectic competition comes to an end, the Horsham Golf seniors have been fitting in extra qualifiers.

The scores are entered into an eclectic scorecard database that records the combination of the best performances over a number of qualifying rounds, showcasing the best-ever score on each hole. The golfer with the best final scorecard is the winner of the eclectic competition for that season.

There were added challenges this week as the stroke indexes and flag colours had been changed over the course and the players had to keep an eye on the new scorecard format as well as their own scores.

The Tuesday winner was Robert Neal-Smith, receiving his prize from Bob Andrews, playing just over his handicap on a score of 37 points. Kevin Walker was second on 36 points, Graham Angell third with 34 points and Clive Limbrick fourth scoring 33 points.

Rob Neal-Smith after winning the last Eclectic of the season, congratulated by Bob Andrews

On Wednesday the winners for the first three places all scored 38 points and Richard Lodge came in first on countback followed by Trevor Baker in second place. John Bellchamber took third place and Paul Titlow was fourth with 36 points.

The condition of the course continues to improve as was demonstrated by the 11 par three birdies scored over the two days.

Taking this final round of the Winter Eclectic into consideration the winner was Steve Fisher on a score of 209 points with Paul Dudman coming in second on 205, well done to both players on an excellent eclectic scorecard.

Peter Bayles won the gross score Eclectic on 65 nett 58, one shot ahead of Clive Limbrick, Steve Fisher and Bob Andrews who all came in on nett 59.

Now the summer season competition begins as we look forward to the longer days and the better weather.