Horsham Golf Club choose a charity annually that they support throughout the year over many events.

This year’s charity is ‘Home Start’ which is a community network of trained volunteers alongside expert support designed to help families with young children through their challenging times.

The seniors’ section held their Captain’s Charity Days, having had to cancel them previously in dreadful weather.

The format for the competition was a three-ball scramble, a fun contest where all three hit their drive, choose the most advantageous ball position, and then all take their next shot from that spot. The process is repeated until the ball is putted out and all 18 holes played and the strokes added together for the final score.

Neil Cowey, Richard Kent and Richard Matschy win the Captain's Day scramble

There was a very good turnout for an enjoyable couple of days that included mini competitions of nearest the pin and Captain’s Challenge on all par three holes.

Rewards could be won on all of these and from the raffle offering some very attractive prizes. Playing a super strategy, the Tuesday winners were Richard Levey, Bob Smith and Margaret Unsworth coming in on nett 57. Close behind and coming second on countback were Nigel Croy, Caroline Croy and Richard Lodge with nett 59.

The winning team on Wednesday who played a superb round and finished on nett 55 were Neil Cowey, Richard Kent and Richard Matschy, receiving their prizes from James Barclay the Seniors’ Captain.

Second place went to Malcolm Field, Roger Smith and Paul Titlow scoring nett 61. Just as important as the golf was the opportunity to raise funds for the charity ‘Home Start’ and it was with great pleasure that the Captain was able to announce a very impressive total of £1540 over the two days.

The week began with a mixed home match against Cottesmore GCb that resulted in a 4-4 draw. It proved to be a very competitive and pleasurable match with the weather staying sunny and the course in good condition.

James White captained the team and with his partner Jean Beer lost their match 4&2. Ian Cherriman and Jane White and Bob Andrews and Donna Davies lost 4&2 and Bob Smith and Ann Newport lost 2&1. Peter Martin and Caroline Croy won 2&1 and Steve Fisher and Ann Watney won one up. Winning their matches 4&3 were Richard Lodge and Reta Farley and Shaun Moloney and Sarah Moloney.