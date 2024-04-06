Grant means St Leonards tennis club can get more families playing tennis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK Power Networks awarded a £300 Team Sport Award to The Green Lawn Tennis Club (LTC) for a programme making the sport more affordable during the cost of living crisis.

Tennis player Joseph Kelly, a project supervisor at UK Power Networks, applied for the award to support his club’s work to make tennis accessible for lower-income families.

Joseph said: “The club runs a subsidised children’s tennis programme and 100% of UK Power Networks’ grant will go towards getting more children involved in the sport. The money helps bridge the gap in the community for kids who wouldn’t usually get involved in tennis.

Tennis players in St Leonards are giving more children access to the sport | Submitted picture

“Hastings is a deprived area and it’s good getting kids involved in the club from all backgrounds, when tennis might once have been seen as a rich person’s sport. Tennis is for everyone and it’s rewarding to see more and more kids taking part in the sport.

“Some parents can’t afford to fork out £30 for a tennis racket, but the club can provide them if they need them. We want to break down the barriers that it’s an expensive sport. We get kids involved without spending hundreds on new equipment. The courts, balls and rackets are provided and the coaching sessions are subsidised, keeping down the costs.”

UK Power Networks’ runs the Team Sport Awards programme to encourage staff to volunteer in the community, boost grassroots sport, promote healthy lifestyles, teamwork and develop sports opportunities. Joseph added: “It’s really nice that the company runs the Team Sport Awards and enables employees to give their time to help their communities, particularly during a cost of living crisis. Every bit helps and this is a way of enabling the club to keep its community support going.”

Phillip Bebb, the Chairman of The Green LTC said: “I want to thank UK Power Networks for their generous award. The funds will go towards coaching of juniors, equipment and facilities. For many young families these are difficult times, and any act of kindness helps tremendously in allowing the club to reach out to its local community.”

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from UK Power Networks’ grants since the scheme was set up. During 2023, 104 teams benefited from a share in £30,600 which provided a welcome boost during the cost of living crisis.