Great start to the winter season for Meads Tennis Ladies

The Meads first team secured promotion last year to the highly competitive Division 3 of the Sussex League.

Any doubts as to how they would cope with the high standard were soon swept away after a hugely encouraging draw with traditionally strong Comptons TC from Horsham.

The Meads first pair of Jess Gisby and Hazel Sneath narrowly lost their first rubber but came storming back to produce a splendid performance in their second rubber holding their nerve to take the contest on a championship tie break.

Gisby's powerful ground strokes and sharp reflexes at the net and Sneath's awesome cross court forehands ensured the Meads pair got the job done.

Meads Ladies' Firsts from l to r - Jess Gisby, Lucy Parkin, Ella Athanassiou and Hazel Sneath

Meanwhile second pair Lucy Parkin and Ella Athanassiou were engaged in a high quality battle in their first rubber which went all the way to another third set tie break.

This time it was Comptons who edged home to take the victory. In the second rubber the Meads pair combined superbly to win 6-3, 6-2. Athanassiou unleashed some crushing forehands from the back of the court whilst Parkin's drive volleys were as impressive as ever.

After enjoying the hospitality provided by Comptons, captain Lucy Parkin said: "We knew this division would be tough and so I am thrilled we have started with an impressive 2-2 draw away from home.

"I am so proud of the way the girls competed. This will certainly give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season."