In a sun-drenched Sussex Division 3 East showdown between Rottingdean and Hailsham, cricket fans were treated to a thriller – but in the end, it was Rottingdean who sealed a 27-run victory in a hard-fought encounter.

The toss proved decisive and costly for Hailsham. Losing it saw them put into the field on a pitch that favourable for batting first and becoming increasingly difficult throughout the day.

Rottingdean capitalised immediately, despite a testing opening spell from Joe Clarkson. Peter Bonar (44 off 49) and Rory Hobbs (28 off 55) laid a cautious yet stable foundation, withstanding early pressure.

But it was Sean Campleman’s composed 57* off 68 that truly anchored the innings. He rotated the strike with maturity and punished anything loose, shepherding the lower middle order masterfully.

A late surge came from Mohammad R-Mustaq-Islam, whose blistering 38 off just 27 balls swung the momentum firmly in Rottingdean’s favour.

His cameo, peppered with four boundaries and a six, helped lift the total to a challenging 235/6 from 45 overs.

Joe Clarkson led the Hailsham bowlers with a miserly 3-25 in his nine overs, extracting movement and showing pinpoint control.

Jason Tibble and James Bellett chipped in with a wicket apiece and Andrew Anthony picking up the last wicket on the final ball of the innings with a stunning catch from Ollie McDonald, but Hailsham’s bowling effort was blunted by 28 extras and some missed chances in the field.

In response, Hailsham needed a solid start but found themselves reeling at 61 for 4. Abhi Jadav and Mohammad R-Mustaq-Islam tore through the top order with disciplined spells, before Jake Hainsworth launched what can only be described as a one-man rescue mission.

The opener stood tall amid the collapse, crafting a majestic 130 from 126 deliveries. His innings was a masterclass in resilience and shot selection, decorated with 14 fours and four sixes. He farmed the strike expertly after wickets fell in quick succession and refused to buckle under pressure.

Simon Dunning (33 off 23) briefly ignited hopes with a fiery counter-attack, but his dismissal at 110-5 signalled the beginning of the end. Hainsworth kept going, reaching three figures with a roar, but the lack of support from the tail proved fatal.

Peter Bonar returned with the ball late on to snare two quick wickets, including the final scalp fittingly, that of the brave Hainsworth as Hailsham were bowled out for 208 in 43.4 overs.

Rottingdean bowled with intelligence, fielded with urgency, and never let the pressure drop. Their all-round effort overcame a heroic century from Hainsworth whose knock will live long in the memory.

The S Lyons Electrical player of the match: Jake Hainsworth – his 130 was an extraordinary lone hand in a valiant chase.