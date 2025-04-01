These include the London Marathon, New Forest Marathon, Manchester Marathon and the Boston USA Marathon – with the UK Ultra Springtide 50K, Southampton Marathon and Brighton Marathon and 10K first up this weekend.

At the end of February 16 Harriers took part in the Eastbourne Half with strong performances by men’s captain Carl Barton 1:36:39, Maria Smith 1:36:53, Claire Keith 1:37:58, Graham Woolley 1:40:04, Graham Purdye 1:40:39, Leeland Pavey 1:46:53, Claire Shilling 1:49:14, Jo McGowan 1:49:09, Simon Haddon 1:50:18, Gary Smith 1:52:25, Tilly Rayner 1:53:30, Vinny Thrower 1:54:30, Neil Squires 1:56:01, Charlie Long 1:57:42, Shaun Webster 2:04:18, Emma Power-Hoskin 2:12:13, Pete Daws 2:21:24, and Marcos Jarvis 2:51:34.

March began with the Brighton Half Marathon, where Harriers Tina Macenhill, Tracy Erridge and Leeland Pavey raced to super times under blue skies and sunshine. Both Tina and Tracy finished in 1:42:37 with Leeland hot on their heels in 1:42:56.

Kicking off a busy weekend of March events, Hailsham Harriers vice chair Tom Price raced the Endurance Life Half marathon, a trail 13.1 mile route over the South Downs which started and finished at Helen Gardens in Eastbourne. Tom completed the tough multi-terrain route in 2 hours 16 minutes.

Eight Hailsham Harriers took part in two long established events; The Brett Lydd Half marathon and 20-mile event. Both races took place on pancake flat courses in and around quiet country lanes.

Hailsham’s Adam Davies led team black and red across the line in 2:16:06, followed by Louisa Geer 3:40:43, Peter Daws 3:42:48, Frances Delves 3:42:48 Sophie Forbes 3:58:14, and Ros Thomson 4:12:10.

In the Lydd half marathon ladies captain Helen O’Sullivan finished first Harrier home in 1:40:24 placing first in age and Harriers legend Roberto Proietti crossed the line in 2:58:53 also finishing first in age.

Closer to home, Hailsham’s Head Coach, Annette Feakes, ran the Steyning Stinger Marathon with fellow Harrier Charlie Long and good friend Michelle Peckham. The trio crossed the line all smiles in 5:06:10 after a pleasant day on the South Downs.

Sixteen Harriers raced the Paddock Wood Half Marathon, a sold-out event attracting 2400 entrants with many racing to new personal bests in near perfect conditions.

First Harrier home was Chris Doherty running his first ever half marathon, crossing the line in 1:17:03 followed by Carl Barton in 1:28:40, Mick Husarz 1:32:06, Audrey Haddon 1:34:56, 1:35:08, Oli Paterson 1:36:39, Chris Little 1:39:34, Sarah Day 1:41:44, Katy Reed 1:43:12 Abi Morris 1:47:01, Don Currie 1:49:05 Tracy Erridge 1:55:53, Andy Moore 1:56:01, Kev Morris 2:08:15, Jayne Morris 2:22:10 and Geoff Depper 2:25:19. Nine Harriers secured impressive new PBs.

Joining 13,000 runners, Hailsham Harrier Belinda Cramp travelled to Cambridge where she raced a beautiful scenic route of college grounds, countryside and landmarks in the Cambridge Half Marathon with close friend Nicki Howard. Belinda crossed the line with a superb time of 1:56:02.

Finishing off March with the tough Moyleman and relay marathon organised by Lewes AC, Rob Chrystie finished 38th in the marathon in a time of 4:15:08 whilst mum and daughter duo, Jayne and Abi Morris took part in the relay marathon finishing in 4:39:41 and Neil Squires joined friend Tom Edward to finish in 4:49:11.

Hailsham Harriers would like to wish everyone running the Brighton Mini Miles, Brighton and Hove 10K, Brighton Marathon, Southampton Marathon and the UK Ultra Springtide 50K this weekend the very best of luck.

