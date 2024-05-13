Hailsham Harriers at Bewl Water and The Horsham 10K

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hottest weekend of the year did not deter local running club Hailsham Harriers from taking part in the Bewl Water Marathon weekend on Saturday 11th May and the Horsham 10K road race on Sunday May 12th.

Nadine Reynolds was just one of thirty-seven entrants to run the Bewl Water 50km ultra marathon. In temperatures reaching the mid-twenties Nadine completed the undulating but scenic route around the reservoir to finish 5th place female overall and managing to run a personal best time of 5:43:31. Over in the marathon distance and following the same route around the beautiful reservoir were husband and wife team, Jayne and Kevin Morris. Together they joined forty-four entrants finishing in 6:51:01. For Jayne this represented her first ever marathon.

On Sunday 12th May twenty-four Harriers raced in the Horsham 10K road race, an event that forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix race league – a series of twelve races held throughout the year where Sussex clubs compete against each for team and individual awards. On the hottest day of the year with the race underway at 11am, 500 runners competed on the multi-terrain route with some grateful shady respite through St Leonards Forest.

First Harrier home saw Chris Doherty finish in fourth place running a new 10K personal best time of 36:59, with Aislinn Darvell first female and 17th place overall in a super time of 40:30. Men’s Captain, Carl Barton ran another strong performance to cross the line in 40:38, followed by Adam Davies 41:34, Graham Woolley 43:06, Mark Bassett 45:47, Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan 46:02, Oliver Paterson running a 10K personal best in 46:08, Claire Keith running her debut race in Harriers colours 46:49, Chris Little 47:24, Graham Purdye 48:03, Tina Macenhill 48:37, Tracy Erridge 49:24, Katy Reed racing a course personal best 50:12, Gary Smith 51:08, Steph Bassett running a course personal best 52:16, Victoria Little 55:17, Andrew Moore 56:28, Frances Delves 58:53, Sam Neame 1:03:21, Claire Hope 1:06:39, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:07:16, Roberto Proietti 1:24:53 and Anne Brandenburg 1:30:38.

Harriers Nadine, Kevin and Jayne at a hot Bewl Water

It was all smiles for Hailsham ladies as Aislinn Darvell, Helen O’Sullivan, Claire Keith, and Frances Delves all placed first in their respective age categories.

This weekend Hailsham Harriers look forward to and have great pleasure in supporting the town’s Hailsham Active event. We wish all the entrants across all the races, the very best of luck.