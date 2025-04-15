Hailsham Harriers enjoy first two of April's Super Sundays

With the sun shining by the sea, Hailsham’s Samantha Neame joined 4,000 entrants to run the Brighton & Hove 10K. Crossing the line in 55:35, she then joined fellow team-mates along the seafront to cheer on the 12-strong Harriers team racing in the Brighton Marathon alongside 12,000 other runners.

Leading the way for Hailsham in the marathon, run leader Adam Davies raced to a new personal best time of 3:00:09, followed by a strong performance by men’s captain Carl Barton in 3:12:46 and fellow team-mate Michael Husarz running a new personal best in 3:23:43.

Hailsham’s Alice Denning, taking part in her first road marathon, stormed across the line with friend and fellow Harrier Dave Garratt in an impressive 3:25:27.

Sarah Day enjoyed a perfect day by the sea, shaving a huge 20 minutes from her first marathon at Malaga in December last year, running a new personal best of 3:29:46.

Katy Reed made Brighton her first marathon, racing to a sensational time of 3:50:10, while Jo McGowan ran a new personal best time of 3:51:06. Niki Ward-Smith, also running her first marathon sailed to the finish in a mighty impressive 5:09:20.

On the same day along the coast and up on to the South Downs, seven Harriers took part in the UK Ultra inaugural Springtide 50K event.

Traversing the challenging hills and multi-terrain course on a beautiful day with stunning views, Mark Bassett flew over the line leading the way for Hailsham Harriers and running a new personal best in 5:52:16, followed by Chris Little 6:33:53, Oli Paterson, in his first ultra marathon, 6:33:53, Victoria Little 8:04:08, Michelle Hollands 8:04:08 and Julie Lewis-Clements 8:34:50 all running new 50k ultra marathon personal bests.

Claire Keith joined 1,300 entrants for the Southampton Marathon. Claire, running two marathons this month to raise funds for Prostate Cancer, finished in 3:37:53. She will be running the New Forest marathon on Sunday, April 27.

At the London Landmarks Half Marathon, Harriers and best friends Claire Hope and Lou Lou Williams enjoyed the magical sights of The Gherkin, The Walkie Talkie, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben as they raced the 13.1-mile distance around the city. Crossing the line hand in hand Claire and Lou Lou finished all smiles in 2:22:58.

By the coast at the Martello Seaford Half Marathon, seven Harriers enjoyed the sun but it was windy too. First Harrier home was Matt Southam, fifth overall in 1:27:39, while Claire Keith finished 17th overall, taking the win for the ladies in 1:36:51 - an impressive performance after running a marathon the weekend before.

Two of Hailsham’s newest recruits made this their debut race in Harriers colours with Matt Courtnell crossing the line in 1:46:32 and Ryan West finishing in 1:50:41. Hot on their heels was Leeland Pavey in 1:58:03 with Mark and Steph Bassett completing the Harriers team, finishing together in 2:00:36.

Harriers thank the organisers of all the races for superbly organised events.

They wish all those heading to the Boston Marathon this weekend and the London Marathon on April 27 the best of luck.

Hailsham Harriers are a friendly running club for juniors and seniors. They welcome all abilities and meet every week throughout the year. For more information visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk

1 . Contributed At the Brighton Marathon 2025 - Alice, Sarah, Adam, Dave and Carl Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Niki Ward-Smith showing her Brighton finisher's medal after completing her first marathon Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Team mates and best friends Claire Hope and Louise Williams at the London Landmarks Half Marathon Photo: Submitted