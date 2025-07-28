The route - an out and back course starting on the promenade by Hove Lawns - heads out towards Shoreham and is pancake flat, making it an attractive event for those chasing personal best times.

Hailsham Harriers turned in superb performances on the night displaying impressive times across their team on a hot and humid evening.

First Harrier home was Chris Doherty, finishing a mighty 20th in a rapid time of 33:52 – followed by Los Burrett 37:55, Tom Bilton 40:33, Katy Reed 41:27, Oli Paterson 41:29, Jake Diprose 44:59, Tom Price 45:08, Helen O’Sullivan 46:00, Jo McGowan 46:22, Belinda Cramp 46:25, Simon Haddon 48:19, Claire Shilling 48:49, Steph Bassett 48:58, Adam Davies 49:09, Gemma Payne 49:27, Dan Harris 51:46, Gary Smith 52:39, Ros Daintree 56:14, Sam Neame 56:17, Andrew Moore 57:11, Frances Delves 58:16, Cathy Gilling 58:37, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:03:08, Nikki Ward-Smith 1:01:47, and Roberto Proietti 1:19:39.

Personal best were run by Chris Doherty, Tom Bilton, Katy Reed, Oli Paterson, Jake Diprose, Tom Price, Jo McGowan, and Gemma Payne with course personal bests by Belinda Cramp, Steph Bassett and Cathy Gilling.

The next race in the league takes place on Sunday, August 10, with the Henfield Half Marathon.

It is not all about racing for Hailsham as last Sunday marked the club’s annual social beach run to Bexhill, making use of the low tide to run the entire distance along the sand.

The brainchild of Hailsham’s Ivor Rumsey, the beach run started in 2013 and has continued every year with the help of club legend Peter Daws, Annette Feakes, Mark Bassett, Helen O’Sullivan and Robin Warwick.

Each year a different colour theme is selected for the morning run, with this year’s theme green in honour of VE Day and our veterans. Attire can range from a T-shirt to fancy dress with the run distance covering almost eight miles and finishing with a cuppa and breakfast at one of Bexhill’s seafront cafes.

Hailsham’s running neighbours Seaford Striders have joined in the Harriers fun for the past two years and this year was certainly no exception as a record number of 20 Striders took part.

This year’s best dressed award went to a Frog, Luigi from Mario Brothers, and a runner bean, while The Wet Fish Award (given to the wettest runner at the end) went to Seaford Runner Kate, who took a dip in the sinking sand.

A great morning was had by all with both clubs coming together joined by a love for running and the area in which we all live.

1 . Contributed A great turnout for Hailsham Harriers' Annual Beach Run Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hailsham Harriers at the Phoenix 10K start Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Harriers Louisa, Andrea, Claire and Julie on the annual Hailsham Harriers Beach Run Photo: Submitted