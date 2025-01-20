Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Harriers had a frosty start at the Blackcap Cross Country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Lewes Athletics Club, and after days of chilly temperatures, frost, ice and snow, the conditions underfoot were that of frozen mud, icy puddles and snowy terrain for the challenging five-mile course.

The event forms a league of six races held between October through to March whereby East Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First to take to the frosty terrain were the mighty junior races with 40 entrants aged between 11 and 17.

Hailsham Harriers at Blackcap, Lewes

For Hailsham Harriers, running in the U11 boys, Oliver Hobden finished 8th in 10:09 and John Gilkes 11th in 11:10. For the U13 girls Emilia Woodley finished 6th overall in 13:25.

Following the juniors, 374 senior runners from 23 clubs gathered on the start line with blue skies and sunshine making for a stunning, picturesque morning.

Twenty-eight Hailsham Harriers were out in force, making this the club’s biggest turnout at this event compared to previous years, with each team member braving the elements while delivering superb performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Harrier home was Chris Doherty in 30:28 (6th) followed by Scott Harris 34:14 (39th), Alice Denning 34:29 placing second female (44th), Rob Chrystie 34:29 (45th), Gary Woolven 34:35 (47th), Carl Barton 34:45 (49th), Dave Garratt 35:05 (56th), Graham Woolley 35:41 (62nd), Claire Keith 35:54 (67th), Los Burrett 36:26 (76th), Tom Bilton 37:03 (84th), Maria Smith 38:00 (101st), Chris Shoult 38:39 (112th), Oli Paterson 38:42 (114th), Katy Reed 39:02 (121st), Mark Pope 39:38 (137th), Robin Warwick 39:51 (140th), Chris Little 39:58 (142nd), Graham Purdye 41:04 (162nd), Sarah Day 42:25 (185th), Annette Feakes 44:48 (222nd), Neil Squires 45:34 (231st), Ros Daintree 47:30 (248th), Sam Neame 49:41 (269th), Andrea Gilkes 50:35 (277th), Hannah Deubert-Chapman 57:18 (339th), Cathy Gilling 57:18 (340th), Victoria Little 57:19 (341st), and Graham Pearson 1:27:54 (374th).

For the Harriers’ newest members, Emilia Woodley and Neil Squires, this represented their debut races in club colours, putting in strong performances with Emilia finishing the junior race in 13:25 and Neil the senior race in 45:31.

Hailsham Harriers sit in sixth position within the league.

The next East Sussex Sunday Cross Country Fixture takes place on February 16 at Whitbread Hollow, Eastbourne, organised by Run Wednesdays.