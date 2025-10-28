Known as one of the toughest but most scenic events in the UK, the Beachy Head Marathon, Ultra, Half Marathon and 10k drew thousands of runners to Eastbourne to tackle the undulating trails over the beautiful South Downs.

Hailsham Harriers produced a strong turnout across all four distances supporting a well organised local event.

Some felt 26.2 miles wasn’t quite enough – the Ultra runners set off early at 7:40am to add an extra 10k (6.2 mile) loop around Warren Hill before joining the marathon route. Conditions were testing underfoot after the week’s rain, but spirits remained high.

First home for Hailsham Harriers was Mick Husarz, who set a new PB in the 50k distance finishing in a swift 5:37:51, followed by Ollie Paterson, who knocked over 30 minutes off his previous time to finish with a new personal best of 5:48:40.

Matt Courtnell ran a sensational PB of 6:08:56 with Darren Grice racing his first ultra to cross the line in 6:39:08. Victoria Little flew the flag for the Harriers Ladies finishing in 6:49:01.

They all earned well-deserved applause at the finish with the teamwork, camaraderie and encouragement among runners a true highlight of the day.

The marathon started at 8:45am with the traditional climb straight up from Eastbourne, where runners were greeted by crisp autumn air and panoramic views over the cliffs of Beachy Head.

The route wound through Birling Gap, the Seven Sisters and the Cuckmere Valley – a brutal but breath-taking tour of the Sussex coastline with plenty of climbs to keep hearts and legs working.

Leading the charge for Hailsham was Alice Denning, first Harrier home in 3:54:14, with teammate Rob Chrystie hot on her heels in 3:55:25.

Claire Keith 4:05:47 finished strong in a course PB, followed by a strong run from Sarah Day in 4:16:34 – her first time taking on the Beachy Head Marathon.

Marcos Jarvis 4:31:25, Robin Warwick 4:49:28, and Charlie Long 4:59:02 all displayed determination and grit over the infamous chalky hills. Alan Thornton and club legend Pete Daws, joined friend Neal Robinson before he hangs up his marathon trainers – they smiled while crossing the line, achieving 6:43:47.

Ladies’ captain Helen O’Sullivan joined twin sister Trish Hamblin to celebrate their forthcoming 50th birthdays and raise money for the military veterans’ charity, Combat Stress. For Trish this represented her marathon debut as they finished hand in hand with tears of relief and happiness in a mighty 7:30:45.

The 10k race offered a shorter (but no less hilly) taste of the South Downs. Starting at 9:15am the route provided steep climbs and a thrilling downhill finish back into Eastbourne which provided a great introduction to trail running for many first-timers.

Jo McGowan led the Hailsham club home in 55:54, with a fantastic performance from Simon Haddon in 56:26, rounding off a great morning’s running.

Sunday saw slightly fresher legs (and perhaps a few sore ones from Saturday) for the Half Marathon, an increasingly popular addition to the weekend. The course shared the same stunning scenery and punishing climbs from the day before, condensed into 13.1 miles of coastal beauty and trail challenge.

Leading the way for Hailsham, Carl Barton finished in a speedy 1:36:40 followed by an impressive female win for Hailsham’s Katy Reed in 1:41:52 with Scott Harris 1:42:53, Audrey Haddon 1:48:59, and Mark Pope 2:08:07 following.

Abbie Marsden 3:06:41 gave it her all on her first Beachy run where she was joined by friend Hannah Jarvis, while Cathy Gilling produced an excellent performance to finish in 3:17:52. Harrier Ed Diplock, 3:40:04, joined his family to enjoy a leisurely morning on the downs.

The event was exceptionally well organised, with enthusiastic marshals, plentiful aid stations and the legendary jacket potato and pasties awaiting finishers. The community support along the route added to the atmosphere, with locals cheering, clapping, and offering jelly babies to tired runners.

Every participant earned their medal the hard way and the weekend embodied everything great about running – community, challenge, and the sheer joy of being outdoors.

Hailsham Harriers would like to extend a big thank you to race organisers and congratulate everyone who took part.

1 . Contributed Harriers Alan Thornton and Pete Daws join best friend Neal Robinson for a day on the Downs Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Harriers Abbie Marsden and Hannah Jarvis as they finish the Beachy Head Half marathon Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hailsham's Victoria Little on completing the Beachy Head Ultra Photo: Submitted