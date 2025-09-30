Hailsham Harriers shine bright: Record turnout and personal triumphs at The John Faulds Hellingly 10K!

With the race forming part of the Sussex Grand Prix series, there was a strong turnout from across the county, but the black and red vests of Hailsham were especially prominent.

The field tackled a scenic but undulating country-road course around Hellingly, with early downhill sections, rolling lanes, and a testing climb in the closing kilometres. Conditions were cool and dry, ideal for racing which made for plenty favourable times.

The race was led out briskly from the start on Station Road, Hellingly, with the opening downhill stretch lulling a few into a pace they might later regret! Once into the winding lanes, the support from Harriers marshals, volunteers and locals at key junctions and along the route, gave runners a welcome lift whilst keeping them safe on open roads. With the finish line at Roebuck Park Cricket Pavilion, runners were treated to a testing climb in the closing kilometre.

Hailsham athletes produced plenty of standout performances on home turf with Chris Doherty first Harrier home, finishing with a course personal best, fourth overall in 35:50, Dave Garratt raced to a new 10K PB in 39:48, with team mate and friend Alice Denning also finishing with a new PB placing 2nd female. Claire Keith, just seconds behind Alice, also finished with a new 10K PB placing third female overall in 40:52, whilst Gary Crossan 42:50 finished just 3 seconds within his lifetime PB, followed by Gary Woolven in 43:03.

Audrey Haddon raced to a new 10K PB finishing in 43:54, followed by Graham Woolley 43:57, Club Vice Chair Tom Price 44:33, and Mark Pope 44:53 all running course PB’s. Maria Smith 44:51 and team mate Ryan West 44:51 enjoyed a steady run ahead of the Chester marathon on October 5th, they were closely followed by Vinny Thrower running a 10K PB in 45:17, and Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan in 45:21.

Tom Bilton 46:52 ran an impressive time after completing the Dark Downs 50K trail race just hours before.Dan Harris 46:58 and Graham Purdye 47:31 was followed by Jo McGowan 47:37 and Abi Morris 48:55 both running course PB’s. Gary Smith 49:00, Jamie Yates 49:00, Claire Shilling 49:04, Belinda Cramp 49:23 and Darren Grice worked together as a team in the final kilometres to finish strong with Gemma Payne 50:40, Big Simon Haddon 50:47 and Tracy Erridge 50:57 rapidly closing the gap.

Neil Squires 52:36 raced to a course PB with Lee Williams 53:55, Andrew Moore 55:16, Shaun Webster 55:42, Victoria Little 55:44, Kevin Morris 57:17, Lady Frances Delves 58:25, Ros Daintree 1:00:07, Claire Hope 1:02:58, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:03:05 and Lindie Jooste 1:03:12 running her debut race for the Harriers.

Cathy Gilling 1:03:40 paved the way for Abby Vickers 1:04:09, one of Hailsham’s newest recruits whilst Sandra Fowlie 1:05:22, Pete Daws 1:06:59 and Nicola Sexton 1:08:38 finished all smiles with Nicola running a new 10K PB. Els Ruffell 1:20:59, Roberto Proietti 1:22:25 and Lord Norman Harris 1:36:27 completed the mighty 47 strong Harriers team with Jayne Morris 1:36: 28, and Julie Lewis-Clements 1:36:28 Harrier’s tail runners for the event.

Congratulations to Hailsham ladies: Alice Denning, Claire Keith, Audrey Haddon, Helen O’Sullivan and Frances Delves who were awarded first place in their respective age categories.

In the men’s race Ollie Sprague (Peacehaven Run Club) took the win in 34:13 with Paddy Lamb close behind in 34:35. The bronze spot went to Louis Dragan (Hastings Runners) in 35:18.

On the women’s side, Eva Winton (Peacehaven Run Club) claimed first place in 40:15. Second was Alice Denning (Hailsham Harriers) in 40:44 and Claire Keith (Hailsham Harriers) rounded out the podium with 40:52.

A special mention must go to the post-race spread, the home-baked cakes laid on by Hailsham Harriers almost stole the show, with runners lingering long after the finish, swapping stories, nursing well-earned cups of tea and celebrating a special birthday for Ron Van Heuvelen of Seaford Striders.

Race organiser, Samantha Neame from Hailsham Harriers added: “We were delighted to see our biggest ever turnout this year. The support from volunteers and our local community are what makes this event so special. Congratulations to everyone who took part and a big thank you to our sponsors; Jason Kearns Plumbing and Heating, Belles Coffee, Brewers Decorators Centres, Asda Eastbourne and Hastings Direct. Also, thanks to Nathan Horton photography, Crafty Collections of Seaford who designed sustainable medals and trophies and to all our local Hellingly residents for their support, patience and encouragement.

Hailsham’s Chairperson, Andy Ruffell had this to say ‘It’s always a tough course, but the atmosphere and support make a real difference. The Hellingly 10K continues to exemplify what local races do best; delivering both serious competition and warm community spirit. Our club spirit and volunteer support are the backbone of this event. Every member, whether that be junior or senior, has had a part to play and I am extremely proud”.

All in all, the Hellingly 10K once again has proved why it’s such a favourite. A proper community race with a testing route, brilliant organisation, and a warm welcome. Congratulations to everyone who took part, whether chasing times, soaking up the atmosphere, or just ticking off another tough 10K.

