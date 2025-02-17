In Chichester, Arthur Collins and Hailsham’s newest recruit, Neil Squires, zoomed around one of the fastest running events in the country.

The Chichester 10k always attracts plenty of runners chasing personal best times with the start and finish held at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit. Both Arthur and Neil crossed the finish line to ring the personal best bell. Arthur ran 48:44 while Neil finished in 49:08.

At Bedgebury Pinetum, six Harriers took part in the Bedgebury 5 and 10-mile race through the stunning forest setting.

In the 5-mile distance Abi Morris ran 41:00 finishing as 5th female, with Steph Bassett 41:02, placing first in age and Victoria Little 48:02. In the 10-mile distance Mark Bassett, first Harrier home, crossed in 1:21:33 with Jayne and Kevin Morris finishing with 1:54:24.

It was a night for celebrations as 27 Harriers joined locally based charity, The Wolo Foundation, at the View Hotel in Eastbourne to recognise the achievements of 97 entrants who successfully completed The Accumulator Challenge.

Beginning on January 1, entrants, either solo or in teams, chose to run, swim, cycle, walk, or row a kilometre extra every day, finishing on January 31 with 31km covered, a total distance of 497km. Organised by Paul Henderson, Marcos Jarvis and local based charity, the Wolo Foundation, all funds raised through the challenge went towards supporting families affected by Cancer in Sussex.

Some Hailsham Harriers returned to Goodwood Motor Circuit to take part in a Grand Prix running festival. Runners could choose a variety of distances including an ultra marathon, marathon, 20 miles, half marathon, 10k or 5k. All races are run entirely around the historic motor circuit.

Running for Hailsham in the Half Marathon, David Woollard finished first in the V40 age category in a time of 1:24:42, ladies’ captain Helen O’Sullivan ran 1:36:25 and Roberto Proietti finshed first in the V75 age category in 3:04:09.

In the 10k distance Gary Smith, returning from injury ran 55:07 while Jo Davis and friend Tom Edwards both finished in 1:08:33.

Sussex Athletics hosted the fourth and final race in their Saturday Cross Country League. This race, originally due to take part in January, drew a big turnout of over 500 junior and senior runners.

For Hailsham, Julie Chicken flew the club’s black and red colours as she took on the 5k undulating course through Stanmer Park in Brighton, finishing in 34:06.

Julie has taken part in all four races held across the season and has been the only female Harrier to race both the championships and masters cross country events this year.

At Plumpton racecourse, Hailsham’s Alice Denning took part in the rescheduled Sussex Downs Trail Run. With two routes to choose from, a half marathon and a 12.5km route, there was plenty of elevation and a route which covers parts of the South Downs Way and the scenic views delighted the senses.

Alice took part in the trail based half marathon and crossed the finish line to take the first-place female podium position in a sensational time of 1:45:34.

Hailsham Harriers train on various nights throughout the week and welcome junior and senior runners of all abilities. With a Couch To 5K programme starting on Monday March 3, all information can be found on the website at hailsham-harriers.org.uk

1 . Contributed Harriers Steph, Mark, Jayne, Kevin, Abi and Victoria at Bedgebury Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Finishers of The Wolo Accumulator Challenge celebrate their achievements at the View Hotel in Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed David Woollard sprints to the finish line in the Half Marathon at Goodwood Motor Circuit Photo: Submitted