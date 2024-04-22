Hailsham Ladies make a winning start to new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Captain Barbara Cordner was in the second pair with Val Jackson, against the Cross-in Hand team first pair of Jo Smith and Christine Masters, but the opposition were too strong, winning 6-1, 6-2.

But first pair, Stacey Clay and Jill Greenall, who was making a return to team tennis after a year out following a fracture, did better against the Cross-in-Hand second pair, Amanda Gibbs and Elizabeth Winter, taking the leg 7-5, 6-3.

In the reverse legs, Barbara and Val did better against Amanda and Elizabeth, winning the first set 6-3 and then holding their nerve to win a tie-break in the second 7-6.

Val Jackson with new captain Barbara Cordner.

Finally Stacey and Jill faced Jo and Christine, winning the first set 6-3 before being pegged back in the second set 4-6, leaving the tie to be decided on a championship tie-break (first to 10).