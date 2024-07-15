Hailsham Tennis Club open day is great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club's delayed Open Day was a great success. It had to be postponed from the previous Sunday because of bad weather, but this time the sun shone on lots of prospective players wanting to try their hand at tennis.

Coach Suzy Larkin seemed to be everywhere at once, making games for the children and hitting with adults, while Ray from Intersport had his usual display of the latest rackets for people to try.

Many of the club's members were in amongst the visitors, offering to hit with them and handing out tips. Lyekin Witt was in the kitchen, cooking up hot dogs for the masses. Club chairman, David Harding, came down to join the fun and test some rackets, and Hailsham's Mayor Paul Holbrook was there to show support.

Club president, Graham Landon, was out on the courts as well, playing and coaching where needed.

Georgia, Lyekin and Narun taking a break.

"It was a wonderful day, he said, with so many people interested in the sport we love at this Club", he said.

If you missed the day, and want to give tennis a try, contact Narun Chea our membership secretary or Harry Marks via the Facebook page or the website.

Tennis is a great way to keep fit at all ages, as well as being a social game to make great friends.