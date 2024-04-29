Hailsham Tennis Club says goodbye to Debbie
Members at Hailsham Tennis Club gathered for a lunch to say farewell to popular member Debbie Hughesman
Debbie has been a stalwart of the ladies' first team, as well as peppering the honours boards as she won singles and doubles titles in the Club Championships as well as some more Drawn Doubles crowns.
Lyekin Witt arranged for members to bring ingredients for a super lunch spread as they came in numbers to wish Debbie well with her move.
Club President, Graham Landon, gave a little speech, saying how the members would all miss her and hoping that she would keep in touch and maybe visit us again soon.