Hailsham Tennis Club says goodbye to Debbie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Debbie has been a stalwart of the ladies' first team, as well as peppering the honours boards as she won singles and doubles titles in the Club Championships as well as some more Drawn Doubles crowns.

Lyekin Witt arranged for members to bring ingredients for a super lunch spread as they came in numbers to wish Debbie well with her move.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...