Hailsham Harriers have been out in force these past few weeks with large team turnouts at events both at home and away.

They were proud to take part in the Hailsham Community Run for the third year in a row. For Hailsham Harriers this is always a fantastic, family-friendly day on the calendar and a chance to share the love for running with friends and the community.

With four distances on offer; The Mile, 3K, 5K and 10K, Hailsham were proud to see many of their juniors running and representing the club. First Harrier home in the 3K was John Gilkes in 14:22, followed by Poppy Croucher 15:45, Daisy Bowles 16:22, Oscar Croucher 16:58 and Bethany Buick 17:48.

Hailsham coaches Annette Feakes and Graham Purdye said: “We are extremely proud of all our junior runners who exemplify our Harriers spirit and values. They all ran superbly in the 3K and are a credit to our club.

Hailsham Harriers at the Rye 10-miler

"We’d particularly like to praise the determination, courage and strength of Daisy Bowles who ran to raise money for Ronald McDonald House after experiencing an injury last year; to see her back running again with her fellow team mates was the highlight of our year.”

In the 5K men’s Vice Captain Andrew Moore flew over the finish line, first Harrier home in 23:21, first in age, followed by Junior Harrier Ryan Pocknell 28:35, Shawn Freeborn 29:16, Lindie Jooste 33:03, Chrissi Savage 33:03, Junior Harrier Emelia Woodley 36:26, Junior Harrier Amie Coppins 36:35, Anne Jenkins 43:27, and Lord Norman Harris 43:39.

In the 10K, Hailsham's Adam Davies was first Harrier home in 7th overall in 40:11 with Claire Keith taking the overall win for the ladies in 42:04 while setting a new 10K personal best.

Claire was followed by Ollie Paterson 42:12, Tom Bilton 42:50, Mark Pope 43:20, Dan Harris 46:54, Jo McGowan 47:50, Claire Shilling 48:02, Sam Neame 56:18, Emma Power-Hosking 56:30, Andrea Gilkes 58:16, Katie Manley 59:59, Jo Davis 1:04:26, Nicola Sexton 1:11:15 and Darren Gillett (Tail Runner) 1:24:00.

Hailsham's Claire Keith in the 10K - first female

Dan Harris and Emma Power-Hosking were in their debut races for Hailsham Harriers and the club were delighted to see Nicola Sexton racing again after injury. Many senior Harriers also ran with their children in the one-mile and 3K events.

On the same morning, Hailsham delivered a strong team turnout at the Rye 10-mile race. This forms part of The Sussex Grand Prix - in which Hailsham Harriers have proudly lifted the champions’ trophy for the past two years.

Hailsham’s Chris Doherty finished in an impressive 3rd place overall and first Harrier home in 59:07 followed by Rob Chrystie in 1:04:07 and Alice Denning who took the overall win for the ladies in 1:08:44. Alice was closely followed by Maria Smith who finished 3rd female overall in 1:11:19, Katy Reed 1:11:36, Ryan West 1:12:48, Audrey Haddon 1:13:45, Sarah Day 1:15:00, Chris Little 1:15:20, Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan 1:15:43, Tom Price 1:16:35, Adam Mansbridge 1:16:57, Belinda Cramp 1:19:46, Leeland Pavey 1:20:26, Vinny Thrower 1:21:48, Arthur Collins 1:22:29, Abi Morris 1:22:36, Steph Bassett 1:23:14, Neil Squires 1:27:07, Gary Smith 1:28:50, Kevin Morris 1:33:04, Ed Diplock 1:34:33, Lady Frances Delves 1:35:26, Victoria Little 1:36:48, Sandra Fowlie 1:44:15, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:45:08, Cathy Gilling 1:49:02 and Roberto Proietti 2:16:59.

Hailsham’s Jayne Morris volunteered as a marshal for the event.

Hailsham Harrier Darren Gillett - Tail Runner at the Hailsham Community Run

Hailsham Ladies proudly lifted the podium trophies for 1st place; Alice Denning and 3rd place; Maria Smith with Katy Reed 4th, Audrey Haddon 6th, Sarah Day 8th and Helen O’Sullivan 9th whilst Alice, Maria, Audrey, Katy, Helen, Frances Delves and Arthur Collins won their respective age categories.

At a windy but warm Hastings seafront, Hailsham saw a team turnout of 34 Harriers for the fourth race in the Sussex Grand Prix calendar – the Hastings 5-Mile Keith Chandler Memorial Race.

First Harrier home, continuing his impressive performances, was Chris Doherty in a new personal best of 27:28, followed by Adam Davies 32:00 and Carl Barton 32:02.

Alice Denning was 3rd place female overall in 32:07 with Katy Reed hot on her heels with a new personal best of 33:35. Maria Smith flew home in 34:05 also running a new PB. Adam Mansbridge crossed the line in 34:34, followed by Mark Pope 35:02, Tom Price 35:27, Graham Purdye 36:48, Helen O’Sullivan 36:51, Belinda Cramp 37:07, Jo McGowan 37:28, Jake Diprose 37:40, Simon Haddon 37:42, Arthur Collins 38:12, Steph Bassett 38:27, Vinny Thrower 38:29, Club Chairman Andy Ruffell 39:14, Claire Shilling 39:17, Dan Harris 39:45, Tina Macenhill 40:00, Gemma Payne 40:32, Gary Smith 40:40, Amie-Louise Ody 42:11, Victoria Little 43:33, Lady Frances Delves 43:53, Andrea Gilkes 46:01, Sam Neame 46:09, Cathy Gilling 47:55, Sandra Fowlie 48:58 and Roberto Proietti 1:01:39.

Hailsham Harriers race ready at the Hastings 5-mile race

Katy Reed, Ladies’ Captain Helen O’Sullivan and Lady Frances Delves were proud to win their age categories among a competitive field and the club welcomed Jake Diprose, who raced for the first time since joining in Harriers colours.