Hallard brace secures another win for Bridges

Isthmian League South East Division: Lancing 0, Three Bridges 2

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridges gained their eighth victory in nine games, but were made to work for the points by a Lancing side that are still struggling to avoid relegation.

They look a side ready for the fight but currently without a killer touch, not helped by a sound defensive display by the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiet start finally had the required injection after 14 minutes when excellent work by Hayden Velvick finished with the almost inevitable strike by Reece Hallard.

Reece Hallard scored a brace for Three Bridges.

Kevin Rivera and Ben Holden came close to adding to the tally, but good work by Noel Fisher almost produced an equaliser for Knory Scott that led to a fine low save by Will Tillman.

He later denied the luckless Fisher again, but both Noel Leighton and Hallard had good efforts blocked as Bridges started to get back into contention. Leighton, last season's top marksman for Bridges, was left to rue his current run of misfortune when James Dillon produced a good save from him, and it was Dillon to the rescue again to deny Rivera with two excellent saves.

A Velvick cross looked set to end Leighton's woes but he headed wide, and a single goal seemed set to be the only goal when Bryan Villavicencio also shot wide after being set up perfectly by Rivera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridges defence certainly looked on top form against a combative home side, but Lancing too were defending well with Alex Laing and Louis Pittock both showing some nice interventions at critical moments. But in the last minute of added time, Velvick's cross was met by a fierce volley by Hallard for his 25th League goal of the season.

Lancing: J.Dillon, S.Matthews, C.Gibson, G.Taggart, A.Laing. L.Pittock, H.Heath, N.Wooster, A,G.Vendrells Parcerisa, K.Scott (J.Hasier, 55), N.Fisher.Unused Subs. - H.Scott Docherty, M.Quiassacaa, E.Frimpomg.Booked - Gibson (12), Scott (52), Wooster (80), Fisher (85).

Bridges: W.Tillman, D.Ferreira, S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Holden, B.Villavicencio, H.Velvick, H.Woollard, N.Leighton (C.Hayden Pickering, 90+1), K.Rivera, R.Hallard,Unused Subs. - I.Noguera Leon, E.Hanslow, G.Falzon, T.Freeman.Booked - Holden (49), Woollard (62), Neathey (67).