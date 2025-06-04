Hampden Park Ladies enjoy tennis in the sun

On a breezy, sunny Bank Holiday morning the ladies of Hampden Park Tennis Club got together to welcome the new summer tennis season. It was a morning of good, friendly, competitive tennis, interspersed by excellent cake, also provided by the ladies.

All attendees played 4 rounds, often playing with members they had not met before.

The event was organised by Sue Holmes, captain of the Ladies 2nd team, and run on the day by Suzy Larkin, Club coach - [email protected].

Hampden Park Tennis Club is an active and friendly Club. We welcome new Members – if you are anywhere from a Beginner to a very experienced player you are welcome to join us.

We have Junior and Adult sections and field a number of very successful teams in the local Sussex league.

If you want to give us a try, take a look at our website www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk, or contact our Club Secretary on [email protected]