Hampden Park Tennis Club stage summer tournament

Some 24 members of Hampden Park Tennis Club gathered to play their annual summer tournament, organised by club coach Darren Linegar, ably assisted by cub member Sue Lear.

Although this was a summer tournament the conditions were more like autumn as players had to contend with very windy conditions.

Everyone played very well and it was a close fought tournament – but in the end Marius Romasz triumphed by just one point.

Hampden Park Tennis Club are an active and friendly Club. They welcome new members – if you are anywhere from a beginner to a very experienced player you are welcome to join.

Hampden Park Tennis Club summer tournament. players and winner Marius Romasz

They have junior and adult sections and field a number of very successful teams in the Sussex League.

If you want to give them a try, take a look at www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk, or contact our Club Secretary on [email protected]