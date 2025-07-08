Hampden Park Tennis Club stage summer tournament
Although this was a summer tournament the conditions were more like autumn as players had to contend with very windy conditions.
Everyone played very well and it was a close fought tournament – but in the end Marius Romasz triumphed by just one point.
Hampden Park Tennis Club are an active and friendly Club. They welcome new members – if you are anywhere from a beginner to a very experienced player you are welcome to join.
They have junior and adult sections and field a number of very successful teams in the Sussex League.
If you want to give them a try, take a look at www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk, or contact our Club Secretary on [email protected]