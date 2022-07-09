Hampden Park's new facilities are opened

The new toilets and changing facilities, part of the ongoing programme to upgrade and improve facilities, have been a long time coming. Delays with planning, builders going out of business, raising the money and Covid all conspired against completion of the project. Work finally started in October 2021.

The building was handed over to the club just before Christmas with a few finishing touches completed earlier this year. They thanked Sport England, The John Jackson Charitable Trust and the Hampden Park ward councillors for their support for the project and the LTA for the loan to complete the building.

Builders Elmes and Smart did a fabulous job and delivered the building on schedule. The club were very pleased when Caroline Ansell agreed to come and officially open the building. They held it on the same day as they celebrated the retirement of long standing coach Jenny Hughes.

The presentation to Jenny Hughes

The weather was perfect and around 65 club members past and present attended for lunch, a chat and retirement presentation to Jenny. Caroline joined them to open the new building and spent an hour or so chatting to club members.

Tennis Eastbourne have been appointed as the new coaching team and will coach at the club and on the community courts. Details on coaching and joining the club can be found at www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk