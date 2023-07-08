Happy Hooe FC girls reach final at home tournament

With glorious weather on both days and with an army of volunteers the tournament was a great success. There were over 100 teams entered including 27 girls teams, from across the South East of England.

The club received great praise for their efforts with many coaches and parents saying it was now their favourite tournament of the summer. The star team of the weekend for Hooe FC were the u11s girls who reached their final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raffle and collection was made for Great Ormond Street Hospital as a thank-you for their brilliant care of one of the local Hooe FC youth players, £270 was rasied for them.

Hooe FC U11 girls, who reached the final

Jay Skinner-Swain, Chairman of the Club, said “I would like to send my gratitude to all the committee members, coaches and volunteers that made this weekend’s tournament possible. After the success of last year, we knew that we had to do it again.