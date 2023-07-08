NationalWorldTV
Happy Hooe FC girls reach final at home tournament

Hooe FC held their 2nd Summer Youth Football Tournament over the weekend of 1st and 2nd July.
By Richard HoylandContributor
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST

With glorious weather on both days and with an army of volunteers the tournament was a great success. There were over 100 teams entered including 27 girls teams, from across the South East of England.

The club received great praise for their efforts with many coaches and parents saying it was now their favourite tournament of the summer. The star team of the weekend for Hooe FC were the u11s girls who reached their final.

A raffle and collection was made for Great Ormond Street Hospital as a thank-you for their brilliant care of one of the local Hooe FC youth players, £270 was rasied for them.

Hooe FC U11 girls, who reached the finalHooe FC U11 girls, who reached the final
Hooe FC U11 girls, who reached the final

Jay Skinner-Swain, Chairman of the Club, said “I would like to send my gratitude to all the committee members, coaches and volunteers that made this weekend’s tournament possible. After the success of last year, we knew that we had to do it again.

"Thank for the support of the Hooe Parish Council, local residents and all our club sponsors. Two full days of nothing but kids outside in the Sun playing the game they love! That’s what it’s all about.”

