Hassocks bank three precious points by long overdue taming of the Bears

With three tough away games coming up and no win in their previous six Isthmian League South East matches, Hassocks needed three points at home against Broadbridge Heath.

They got them thanks to a 2-1 success ending a 12-game, eight-year wait for victory over the Bears.

You had to go all the way back to October 2017 for the last time the Robins defeated Heath; a 3-2 victory in BN6 with James Westlake, Bradley Bant and Charlie Pitcher on target.

Pitcher scored again in this win, breaking the deadlock in stunning style on 24 minutes. Raging Joe Bull and tall striker Jamie Wilkes did some relentless pressing on the left flank to turn over possession. The rangy Wilkes threw in a cheeky back heel once Hassocks won the ball in an attempt to release Bull.

Jack Troak celebrates heading home what proved the winning goal as Hassocks beat Broadbridge Heath 2-1

Bears captain Bradley Peters managed to intercept but his clearance only went sideways towards Pitcher. A magnificent first touch saw Pitcher bring the ball down, spin and unleash an effort picking out the far corner from 25 yards.

The only other action of note in the first 45 minutes came with 60 seconds remaining when Heath grabbed an equaliser.

Luke Staight switched out to the left flank where a piece of control as good as Pitcher’s earlier saw Emmanuel Abudiore bring the ball down dead. Abudiore crossed and Zac Young got across his marker to head home his 10th goal of the season.

Conceding on the stroke of half-time often causes dramatic momentum shifts and alters games. Not on this occasion though as Hassocks retook the lead straight from kick off after the interval - much to the disgruntlement of many home fans who missed the goal still in the Clubhouse.

Harvey Enticknap hooked a ball forward which Pitcher held up on the right flank. Having waited for support to arrive, Pitcher lofted a deep cross to the far post. Jack Troak rose above Staight to power a header beyond Heath goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield.

Nine minutes later and James Shaw flipped an effort from the dangerous Young over the bar at full stretch. The Robins managed to counter from the subsequent Heath corner with Pitcher forcing Hadfield into a plunging save down to his left.

Damien Theodore elected to take a touch from the rebound when he maybe should have tried striking first time. That gave Sean Terry just enough time to tackle Theodore.

The Bears threw caution to the wind entering the final 15 minutes. This meant Hassocks had to soak up a lot of pressure. But it also presented opportunities for the Robins to find a third on the break.

A glorious chance came the way of Josh Mundy on 81. Harvey Blake released substitute Zack Henry down the right. His low pass found Mundy, only for the midfielder to blaze over from inside the box.

You could feel the nervousness amongst the Robins faithful when six minutes of additional time were indicated. Ten actually ended up being played, which featured the most entertaining period of the afternoon.

Young headed a gilt edged opportunity straight into the arms of Shaw. Two more Robins substitutes combined up the other end as Lewis Finney headed down a cross for Ruari Farrell to see an acrobatic volley kept out by Hadfield.

Jake Lawrence scooped over on the stretch from five yards out with just Shaw to beat. Finney rattled a one-on-one against a post. Shaw was big and bold in coming all the way to the edge of his area to claim a hopeful cross tossed in.

With 100 minutes played, Heath threw Hadfield up for a corner. Hassocks half cleared and when the ball was returned into the box, it dropped on the penalty spot.

Young reacted quickest and managed to get a shot away, only for Dan Turner to appear from nowhere and make a magnificent sliding block.