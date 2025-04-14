Hassocks' class of 2025 put on a show for Robins old boys by easing past Loxwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Robins flocked to the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground for Ex-Players’ Day against Loxwood in the penultimate home league game of the season.

And the first Southern Combination League title-winning side in Hassocks history put on quite the show, running out 4-1 winners to move onto 90 points and 95 goals.

As part of the celebrations, the matchday programme contained the names of all 390 players to have made a senior appearance for the Robins since the Beacon opened its doors in 1992.

“They gave up their time and dedicated their effort to pulling on the red shirt - and all without ever getting a penny as a reward,” it read. “Plenty of them broke bones for the club and to use one of the oldest cliches in the book, shed blood, sweat and tears.”

Shay Leahy scored the opening goal and was Hassocks' star man as the Robins won 4-1 against Loxwood

“The current crop stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, without whom what has been achieved this season would not have been possible.”

Included on the list was Michael Death, who to the surprise of many was in the Loxwood dugout. In an announcement made a little under two hours before kick off, the Magpies revealed manager Lee Kennedy has taken a step back for the final four matches of the season due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

Death subsequently agreed to step in and help another of his former clubs at short notice. After this defeat, he now has three games in which to try to ensure Loxwood remain outside the relegation zone.

Any hope the Magpies had of leaving Mid Sussex with something as a consequence of the champions going easy on them was dashed inside of four minutes. Joe Bull hooked a volley down the left flank for Harry Furnell to chase down and cross. Loxwood goalkeeper Rafferty Pearce parried away but only as far as Shay Leahy, who tucked home the rebound.

Death had almost seen his new charges make a perfect start two minutes to prior to Leahy striking. The Robins were unconvincing dealing with a long free kick into the box.

Sam Quickfall was fastest to react in the carnage, heading just over the bar. Quickfall would have been a somewhat ironic scorer on Ex-Players Day having started the season with Hassocks Under-23s before joining Loxwood to pick up first team experience.

Two spectacular goals in the space of nine minutes from Big Alex Fair killed off the game before the half hour mark.

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes saw a shot blocked, the loose ball fell to Fair and he subsequently juggled it in the air around two defenders before bending into the far corner with the outside of his left boot.

Raging Bull was not far away with an ambitious distance effort driven just over after Fair flicked on a Liam Hendy clearance. “I would have shot there too,” Fair shouted to the delight of the crowd.

Just to prove the point, that is exactly what Fair did three minutes later. Collecting a Bradley Tighe header in midfield, Fair survived an attempted trip from Josh Barlow with zero intention of trying to win the ball.

Riling Fair up like that is never a good idea. As Loxwood found out when he took his frustrations out on the ball by smashing a rocket into the bottom corner from 30 yards.

A good save at full stretch from Pearce denied Fair his hat-trick on the hour. Pearce fumbled the resulting corner but Dan Turner could only toe poke the dropped ball over the bar from close range.

Goal four arrived on the counter with 67 minutes played. The outstanding Leahy and substitute Jack Troak were involved, teeing up another replacement in Charlie Pitcher to finish via quick feet in the box. Pitcher had only been on the pitch for 180 seconds.

Loxwood, to their credit, kept going and were rewarded with a consolation from the penalty spot 15 minutes from the end. Turner tangled with Morgan Prill, leaving Szymon Kowalcyz to beat James Shaw from 12 yards.

Ruari Farrell hit a post late on and Pearce plunged down to his left to deny Troak. Hassocks clearly wanted to edge closer to 100 league goals for the season but that will have to wait.

Hassocks: Shaw; Tighe, Turner, Hendy; Blake, Leahy, Budd, Wilkes, Bull; Fair, Furnell. Subs: Enticknap (Budd 41), Troak (Bull 55), Farrell (Furnell 55), Mundy (Wilkes 64) Pitcher (Fair 64).