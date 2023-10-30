Hastings academy star Jesse achieves gold at ICO World Championships
Jesse has been kickboxing for eight years at HKA. He began competing a few years ago, and this year entered into the championships.
Jesse is not your standard size 12 year old and for his category he definitely has the advantage from being slightly taller and heavier than his opponents.
In the final at the worlds Jesse had the size advantage so it was easier to control the ring and make a strong stand, stopping his man in the first round.
After a short break and some reinforcement from his corner and audience Jesse’s opponent was back in the game.
Rather than finishing the fight early Jesse’s corner instructed Jesse to lighten up his power and use the ring time to practice, test and tweak some skills that Jesse may not normally be able to use when under great pressure.
Jesse listened well, picked out his shots and won both rounds achieving gold.
Jesse said: “I would like to thank my sponsors A1 Quality Homecare Recruitment who have helped me to follow my dream and have the opportunity to compete at these championships.”
HKA have a variety of classes available and take children from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Boxing or Muay Thai classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]