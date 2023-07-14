Hastings fighters step into the world of combat at the Battle of Kent

Hastings Kickboxing Academy travelled up to Chatham with 9 fighters to compete in the Battle Of Kent.

First up was Fred Harbour, his first ever fight, and what a war, the other lad was much more experienced and taller, but that didn’t stop Fred. He kept pushing throughout, Giving and taking and some amazing shots.

Didn’t get the win, but should be super proud of his first fight.

Next up was Dillon Welch, first big competition for him too. He stepped into the ring and said to his Instructor Jenny Fry, “I can’t believe I’m fighting at a big competition”.

HKA Fight Team with instructors Carl Denne and Jenny Fry

A great fight, both lads worked so hard.

The win went to the other side, but Dillion just loved getting in there, and as long as they have fun too that’s all that counts.

Next up Charlotte Barnham, again first time at a competition. This fight only lasted 30 seconds as Charlotte instantly pushed forward and throwing some great shots, the other girl just couldn’t cope. So a great win after just 30 seconds.

Next was Kirsty Jones who for the first time was composed and in total control of the fight. She choose her shots, worked the ring, and took total control of every round. An easy win.

This was Kirsty’s last semi contact fight, as she now steps into the full contact world.

Next up was Lexi Kimmance, a true warrior. Lexi has fought this girl before, so knew what to expect. These girls are so evenly matched, a great fight from both girls. It was a very close fight with neither corner sure who would get the win. Unfortunately this time went to the other girl but what an awesome fight, Lexi should be super proud.

Next was Adam Gower, such a great little fighter with so much potential. He is only 10yrs old young but shows great ringcraft and so composed. This lad will go far, such a fantastic fight and very well matched a draw.

Last up was Sam Bromley, 2nd to last fight of the day and our youngest fighter.

Sam took some heavy shots to the legs, but never gave up. He did so well, and pushed on for 3 rounds, still fighting back. Well done to the other lad taking the win. Sam was a true Lion.

Instructors Carl Denne and Jenny Fry said “Well done to the HKA TEAM Saturday was only our 2nd kickboxing / K1 event we have been too and we are super proud of every single one of our team, they presented themselves and HKA so well”.