Hastings Hellbent Netball Charity Run

Ashburnham Place, June 26th – Community spirit and sporting enthusiasm were on full display last Thursday as Hellbent Netball Club triumphed in the Netball Team Challenge at the Out Of The Blue charity event held at the beautiful Ashburnham Place grounds.

Thanks to the dedication of 12 players and supporters, the club not only clinched victory but also helped raise an additional £240 for the charity — a meaningful boost to an already impactful cause.

As part of the celebration, the winning team was awarded a signed netball, generously donated by Gilbert Netball of Robertsbridge. A second prize, a vibrant blue netball, was also up for grabs, encouraging participation and community engagement across the day.

Hellbent Netball Club is one of the largest netball clubs in Hastings, with a thriving membership and strong local presence. The club trains on Tuesday evenings at Claverham School and competes in the local league on Wednesday nights, also held at Claverham.

The Out Of The Blue event is known for its combination of outdoor activity, wellness promotion, and fundraising for local mental health initiatives and support services. Hellbent’s participation brought energy, determination, and a genuine sense of togetherness to the day’s activities.

Hellbent Netball Club’s efforts are a reminder of the powerful role local sports groups can play in building community and supporting vital causes. Congratulations to all involved!