Hastings kickboxers go into battle in Kent
A massive well done to Stella Cooper, Adam Gower,Dillion Welch, Enzo Gorridge and Sam Bromley.
Instructor Jenny Fry said: “I am extremely proud of the team and their outstanding performances.
"Over the past 8 months at HKA we have introduced Kickboxing/K1 to our syllabus and have only recently began to compete in K1 competitions. Each one of them performed amazingly putting their new skills to the test, displaying their best fights to date,
"They did themselves and HKA proud. I’m looking forward to watching the team grow and becoming even more talented fighters of the future.”
HKA have a variety of classes available and take children from 3 years old.
If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Boxing or Muay Thai classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]