Hastings kickboxers go into battle in Kent

Five fighters from Hastings Kickboxing Academy travelled to Chatham to compete in the Battle of Kent light contact competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A massive well done to Stella Cooper, Adam Gower,Dillion Welch, Enzo Gorridge and Sam Bromley.

Instructor Jenny Fry said: “I am extremely proud of the team and their outstanding performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over the past 8 months at HKA we have introduced Kickboxing/K1 to our syllabus and have only recently began to compete in K1 competitions. Each one of them performed amazingly putting their new skills to the test, displaying their best fights to date,

Fighters Dillon Welch, Adam Gower, Stella Cooper, Enzo Gorridge, Sam Bromley

"They did themselves and HKA proud. I’m looking forward to watching the team grow and becoming even more talented fighters of the future.”

HKA have a variety of classes available and take children from 3 years old.