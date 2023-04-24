Hastings Kickboxing Academy hosts international show with match-ups to savour

Callum Helsdown, Southern Area Title | Picture - Jon Snapaway Rothwell

First up for HKA, Josh Blackford. Josh’s first ever full con fight, and not been back training with us very long, he said “let’s have a go at Fight Night”. He was very nervous as he walked into the ring, and after a rude awakening into the world of Full con, he comes back to the corner and said “what have I just walked into?” After a change of tactics and a new game plan we managed to pull it back in round 2, into the 3rd and it was up for both men to try their hardest, neither giving an inch and at the final bell the judges couldn’t pick a winner, resulting in a split decision draw.

I am SO proud of this young man, he has trained HARD, listened to everything we have asked him to do, fought a very talented young man, more than happy with the draw.

Next up Oli Foley, in a tough tough fight against a very strong, taller, Irish lad who didn’t give Oli a seconds breathing space in all 3 rounds, although Oli wasn’t himself that night, whatever he tried to do, he couldn’t find his usual rhythm and pace that he is comfortable with. We didn’t get the win, but it was a real test that pushed Oli to his limit and he still came out the other side with his head held high, learning a lot from this fight, and setting him up for his next battle.

Callum Helsdown Southern Area Title | Jon Snapaway Rothwell

Callum Heldsown… well, what can I say… The last time these 2 met, Callum was beaten fair and square a few years ago. We knew Oscar is a strong, talented kicker with a big heart and was coming for war. Knowing we had our work cut out, we would need to work for this. So over the last 6 - 8 weeks, I literally dragged Callum (and the rest of the team) to HELL and back a few times.

Over the last year, we have worked hard with Callum, fine-tuning him into the fighter he deserves to be, and last night showed this, all 5 rounds were electric, Callum landed a few hard shots and spinning back fist that would have levelled most humans. Oscar took it like a champ and showed us he was ready for war himself, I had a feeling it would go this way, so we stuck to the game plan, and did our best to drag Oscar into the trenches. After slowing him down we could relax a little bit (not too much) and get back to Kickboxing, in possibly one of the best Full Contact Kickboxing I’ve ever watched. Both lads displaying an insane level of fitness and talent.

The final bell and Callum is crowned the new ICO Southern area Champion.

Last up Jake Payne, battling for WMTG under the watching corner of Luke Read, Jake trains so hard in both Kickboxing and K1 classes with us, and this is really starting to show, even after an injury 3 weeks ago where he had to step back for a week, he came out and landed some of the best-placed shots I’ve had the pleasure of sitting ringside for, 3 rounds of carnage with Jake managing to force 3 standing 8 counts in the last 2 rounds against a very strong, talented game fighter with a great record from a very talented stable. Jake scores another unanimous win for the team.I love the fact we have a such a strong, tough, dangerous, but yet, respectful, kind, humble bunch of fighters at HKA.

Action from the fight night | Jon Snapaway Rothwell

Thank you to the Hastings crowd and the masses, for turning up, supporting this incredible event, being super stars,loud and respectful for the evening we appreciate the healthy, positive support there was last night.

At Hastings Kickboxing we are extremely proud of having a huge family feel at the Academy, along with fighters at the highest level. For more information about HKA and training with the team, please contact us on 07496 299925 or visit our website at www.hastingskickboxing.com

Action from the fight night | Jon Snapaway Rothwell