Oli has been competing just over a year now and has really thrown himself into the training and dedication needed to get the results he’s starting to get. He entered 4 separate categories where he battled through winning 5 out the 6 fights.

Final results as follows...

Light Continuous Kickboxing age 12/13 -55kgPerfect performance start to finish.Result - Gold medal

Oli Foley and Instructor Carl Denne

Sport Boxing age 12/13 -55kgWinning a really tough Semi final.Walked through the final.Result - Gold medal

Stepping up Sport Boxing gold 13/14 -55kgWinning the Semi-final.We had a split decision loss in a tough fight against a very skill full older lad, who later said it was the hardest contest he’s ever had in the last 5 years. It could have gone either way, even the Ref said we were on the wrong side of the decision! But it was a great fight and super proud of his performance.Result - Silver medal.

Light continues kickboxing age 13/14 – 55kgIn a straight final, an absolute war, these two highly strung lads fought earlier in the day where Oli won. As they met again the other lad wanted payback, as we all would.It was a tough fight, both lads taking chunks out of each other as neither wanted to back down, both getting warned for their power.In the heat of the moment, the ref warned both lads for their power/emotion and asked them both to calm down. The other lad went on to argue with the ref who then disqualified him on the spot with only 15secs on the clock left of the fight.A real shame, as no one wants a bout to end this way. Emotions run high, especially at this level and everyone always wants to win but remaining calm and respectful is a big thing in this game, and for us helped in our favour, giving Oli another win for the day.Result Gold medal.

And very tired, emotional, and exhausted Oli walks away with being crowned a 3 times WKO Gold and 1 x silver medallist.

Luke Read jnr with Instructor Luke Read snr

Also competing representing WMTG Hastings was Luke Read.His trainer Luke Read said “So proud of this kid, when he was born profoundly deaf they said he would never speak he got bullied at school got fat and stayed in his room gaming. Then about 10 months ago he started training with me. I’ve really thrown him in the deep end but in his first two competitions, Muay Thai world championships and European Championships Thai boxing categories he’s come away with silvers against bigger experienced fighters. It’s all a learning experience now”