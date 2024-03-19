Hastings Outlaws prey on Hawks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This season has seen Outlaws plagued by injuries, but yet still managed to put of a team of eight skilled regulars to host an equal number travelling from Horsham.

Hastings’ Pro Coach Lee Diett started with a solid 3-2 Zone Defence to control the initial first quarter, forcing easy turnovers and creating scoring opportunities.

This created havoc at the opposite end with Outlaws starting forward Louis Parsk and Guard Fin Parkes scoring 12 unanswered points in the opening minutes.

Then the demolition crew duo of Forward Ed Rose and Outlaws Talisman Joel Hunt drained consecutive three pointers from downtown, finishing a breathtaking first quarter up 23-9.

The second quarter started with the same energy, Outlaws point guard Dino Edward sinking his first of many 3 pointers, and then dishing out to the baseline finding captain Mark Taylor-Jones open for a long range 2pt bucket.

Guard Fin Parkes continued his blazing start by adding another 11pts in Q2, finding himself on 24pts at half time.

Horsham now rattled and broken, somehow attempted to regroup trailing 45-20 going into the third, scoring their highest quarter with 16, unfortunate not to outscore Hastings.

The Outlaws found their strongest quarter yet however, hammering in a team effort 26 points.

The fourth quarter saw a team effort keeping the foul count low, allowing Coach Diett the opportunity to give new team members Jaya Butler and Jack Fletcher solid game experience in their first Sussex Basketball season.

Both held their own working with the other seasoned Outlaw team members to win the last quarter 19-15. Notably mid season transfer signing Fin Parkes accomplished a single game 46 point high, breaking all Outlaws individual records.