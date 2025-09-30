Hastings Runners’ Gates runs for England

Hastings Runners were proud to see one of their members, Steve Gates, representing England last weekend at the Forest Of Dean Autumn Half Marathon. MV40 runner Steve, wearing a coveted white England Athletics vest, was placed a superb 13th in a field of 752 with a time of 1hr 18min 31sec.

Meanwhile, 17 runners in HR’s black-and-green tops tackled the Hellingly 10k – the ninth race of 12 in this year’s Sussex Grand Prix series.

Fastest among them was senior age category speed merchant Louis Dargan, placed third in 35:17, with MV35 Lewis Parsons not so far behind, 16th in 38:01. There were also superb runs by MV65 Andy Lee (46:20) and the club’s SGP captain MV60 Andy Knight (49:43).

The first HR woman over the finish line was Ruth Spiller (51:37) followed by her fellow FV60 Jo French (54:19), then FV45 Katy Harrison (59:54) and Sarah Marzaioli collected the trophy for winning her FV75 age category with her time of 1:01:13.

Well done also to Mark Dunn, Sarah Heasman, Joanna Hatton, Michelle Bourne, Rachel Gower, Chrissie Morgan, Susan Martin, Erica Wilson and Catherine Southgate who collectively ensured that Hastings Runners remain in fourth place in the overall SGP standings.

Further afield, at the London Vitality 10k, FV35 Nicki Steed ran a fine 47:17 ahead of her HR teammate RV40 Rachael Inns in 53:28. The Folkestone Half Marathon saw good runs by MV55 Pete Heasman (1:57:45) and MV60 Keith Goodsell (2:05:58), while at the popular Windsor Half Marathon MV45 Stuart Johnstone was placed 98th of 3,350 with a time of 1:28:31.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk