Haul of medals for Crawley Town Life Saving Club

Crawley Town Life Saving Club returned from Cardiff after competing in the third and final National Pool Lifesaving Sport Championships of 2025 with 16 gold, a silver and 8 bronze medals.

For the second year in succession, Asier Lopez was Crawley Town’s most successful age-group competitor, winning five out of the six boys 16-17 age group titles, all in Championship record times. In the only event that escaped him, the 200m Obstacles, he was pipped into silver. In addition, he threw a new British U19’s record time of 10.8 seconds, four seconds ahead of second place in the paired 12.5m Line throw with Kai Molloy as his catcher, who was competing for the first time in a Crawley Town cap. Two other newcomers, Paul Marr and Daniel Beggs, also took gold in the 18-19 age group Line throw. Not to be outdone by the boys, Amy Newnham, in her first complete season of National Lifesaving competition, threw a lifetime best 12.85 second line to partner, Marie Fryenho-Bruvoll, three seconds ahead of second place in the girls 18-19 age group.

Crawley Town’s only Open medallist was Martin Schofield, who at the age of 26 achieved a lifetime best 58.82 seconds in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins, to win a well-earned bronze, less than two seconds behind the gold medal winner. Crawley Town also swam two Open men’s relay teams, comprising Crawley Town’s four youth swimmers to support the more experienced Martin, Dave Butler, Alex Jackson and Jacob Goodall, but sadly on this occasion were kept from the podium.

Donna Wickens continued to be Crawley Town’s top Masters competitor, when retaining the ladies 55-59 age group, 50m Manikin Carry, 100m Rescue Medley and 100m Obstacle titles. In addition, she also took a gold in the paired 12.5m Line throw with partner, Vanessa Eagland, who also won a bronze in both the 50m Manikin Carry and 100m Manikin Tow with Fins in the same age group. Crawley Town’s third lady Masters competitor, Ruth McDougall, won bronze in her 40-44 age group 50m Manikin Carry. As the three ladies did not have a fourth member to form a Masters team, they invited Lynsey Wright who was competing in her first Lifesaving Championships to join them to compete in the Open Relays instead.

Crawly Town LSC Ladies Line winners L/R - Marie Fryenho-Bruvoll, Amy Newnham, Donna Wickens & Vanessa Eagland.

Crawley Town’s next major championships will be their own Open and Sprint Championships, taking place at the local K2 Sports Centre, which is set to attract competitors from the Home Nations national side, using the event in preparation for this year’s Commonwealth Sport Lifesaving Championships, being held in the Olympic pool, Swansea from 10th to 13th July.

If you wish to witness for yourself top sport lifesavers in action, you will be welcomed at K2 on Saturday 25 May between 4.00pm and 8.00pm (4.00pm – team simulated emergency rescue events, 6.00pm – speeds). Spectator admission is free.