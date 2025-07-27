Haywards Heath Bowls Club members are celebrating 120 years of bowling
The club welcomed Katy Bourne (Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex), who spoke about the history of the club and her own love of the sport, drawn from her memories of her father. She met its two longest-serving members, Bas and Doreen Kingshott, and mingled with members for more than an hour.
Various club sponsors attended and received an introductory bowls lesson from club members.
Members played a celebratory match and then enjoyed some excellent burgers provided by Bangs Food Truck. Even the weather was kind and the threatening rain held off until the day was almost over.
The club has significantly grown its membership in recent years and aims to have 100 playing members by the next significant milestone in 2028, when it will be 50 years since the creation of the club in its present form.