Haywards Heath College crowned national futsal champions
They beat Cardiff City Foundation in the final of the Association of Colleges’ League Cup to take the top prize in just their first season.
The team played Cardiff City at Wolverhampton in the national final on Wednesday (May 1). Despite being 3-1 down in the first half, Haywards Heath College came back strong with a 7-3 win in the second half.
Futsal is the FIFA-recognised form of small-sided indoor football played between two teams of five players.
After a strong start to the season, Haywards Heath found themselves unbeaten going into their final league game against current national champions Newham college in London. Having secured a 4-2 win, the boys had the league title, and a coveted spot in the national semi-finals.
Chris Day, Futsal Academy Head Coach at Haywards Heath College, said: “It’s been an incredible year winning the league and National Cup double, and we still have the AOC Regional cup to go, so there’s still a possibility of a unique treble.
“When we made the decision to start a Futsal academy, we didn’t quite expect the phenomenal success we have seen in year one.
“Of the 13 players we have in the Academy, none have played Futsal before, so it’s been a real learning curve for them around the speed of the game, but they are all really enjoying it.
“Two of our second-year students have also been offered places at the prestigious Loughborough University International Futsal Academy in September, which is a link we have in place.”
Paul Riley, Principal of Haywards Heath College, added: “This is a tremendous achievement by our students and staff. They’ve trained hard all season and this is a well-deserved reward for their efforts. “To win the national title in their first season is an absolutely triumph. Congratulations to the team.”