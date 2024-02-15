Haywards Heath Harrier win medals, plaudits and more
For the first time, Sussex Athletics had created a new Vet Men’s 35 age group category. Richard Caddy having the honour of representing Haywards Heath Harriers in this category.
In the Vet Men’s 50 race, James Skinner and Marcus Kimmins dominated the race with James coming home first with a victory of over a minute and a half from compatriot Marcus Kimmins in second place on the hilly course. They were backed up by Tim Miller finishing in sixteenth place and they also won the gold in the team event easily from second team Worthing & District Harriers.
Sam Ridley had a great run winning silver individual in the Vet Women 55 age group with Jayne Brewer in seventh and Jacqueline Barnes in ninth where they finished with a fine silver in the team event.
The Vet 60 men also had success with a bronze in the team event with Tims Hicks, Eric Hepburn and Paul Cousins.
Harriers results were:
W35 14th Gemma Morgan 41:57; 16th Sarah Hamilton 47:44; 17th Carys Hind 56:58. HHH 4th team.
W45 7thSiobhan Amer 37:36;19th Lindsey Blain 40:20; 25th Susan Lindsley 45:20. HHH 6th team.
W55/W65 2nd Sam Ridley 39:40; 7th Jayne Brewer 43:35; 9th Jacqueline Barnes 45:08. HHH 2nd team.
M35 7th Richard Caddy 43:02.
M40 10th Ian Kenton 30:23; 17th James Moffat 31:50; 19th Andy Hind 31:59; 21st Matt King 32:22. HHH 4th team.
M50 1st James Skinner 29:06; 2nd Marcus Kimmins 30:42; 16th Tim Miller 35:02; 23rd Peter Harding 36:23; 29th Andy Dray 38:01. HHH 1st team.
M60/M70 11th Tim Hicks 38:22; 18th Eric Hepburn 42:23; 19th Paul Cousins 42:56; HHH 3rd team.
Indoor athletics
Lio Robinson competed in the Cardiff Metropolitan University Non Thomas Open on 21 January.
He finished equal second place in his heat with a time of 7.68 seconds in the 60 metres. He also ran in the 200 metres race finishing third place in his race with 25.28 seconds. Both times were seasons bests.
Sussex Sportshall League
The Harrier youngsters took part in the Sussex Sportshall League fixture at Worthing and finished in seventh place out of eight team with 120.5 points.
Congratulations to young Harriers Jessie Diack (U13) and Isaac Farmer (U11) have been selected to represent Sussex in the regional final in February.
Harriers results were:
U11 Boys:
1 Lap race: 7th ‘A’ string Isaac Farmer 14.8 secs; 4th ‘B’ race Rohan Barnes 14.30 secs.
4 Lap race: 6th ‘A’ string Rohan Barnes 64.1 secs.
6 Lap Parlauf: 5th HHH 1 min 31.6 secs.
4 x 1 Lap Relay: 5th 58.8 secs.
Standing Long Jump: 5th ‘A’ string Isaac Farmer 1.94m; 5th ‘B’ string Rohan Barnes 1.81m.
Vertical Jump: 5th ‘A’ string Isaac Farmer 40; 7th ‘B’ string Isaac Farmer 29.
U13 Girls:
2 Lap race: 7th ‘A’ string Isabella McCurry 29.5 secs.
4 Lap race: 8th ‘A’ string Olivia Turton: 63 secs; 7th ‘B’ string Sophie Turton 69.4 secs.
8 Lap Parlauf: 6th HHH 2 mins 9.7 secs.
Standing Long Jump: 3rd ‘A’ string Jessica Diack 2.02m.
Standing Triple Jump: 5th ‘A’ string Isabella McCurry 5.03m.
Vertical Jump: 3rd ‘A’ string 46; 2nd ‘B’ string Isabella McCurry 45.
Speed Bounce (30 secs): 6th ‘A’ string Sophie Turton 66; 6th ‘B’ string Olivia Turton 45.
U13 Boys:
2 Lap race: 7th ‘A’ string Daniel Carter 31.4 secs.
4 Lap race: 5th ‘A’ string Ethan Rowen 60.5 secs.
6 Lap race: 6th ‘A’ string Daniel Carter 1 min 44.7 secs.
8 lap Parlauf: 5th HHH 2 mins 00.4 secs.
4 x 2 Lap Relay: 6th HHH 1 min 57.3 secs.
Standing Long Jump: 4th ‘A’ string Ben Farmer 1.98m; 3rd ‘B’ string Ethan Rowen 1.95m.
Vertical Jump: 7th ‘A’ string Ethan Rowen 42; 6th ‘B’ string Jack Diack 35.
Speed Bounce (30 secs): 4th ‘A’ string Ben Farmer 68; 3rd ‘B’ string Jack Diack 53.
Other Harriers news
Siobhan Amer ran 49 minutes and 55 seconds at the Swindon Ten Kilometres race on Sunday 7 January 49:55.
Sam Ridley ran in the Seville Half Marathon on 28 January finishing in a time of one hour thirty seven minutes and two seconds and was fourth finisher in her V55 age group.
Ben Duncan, Tim Stannard and Sean Duff all competed in the Run Through Battersea 10km race on 24 January which was a mid-week evening race around Battersea Park, London.
Both Ben and Tim ran personal best times over the very flat and fast course. Ben finished in 35 minutes and 28 seconds finishing in sixteenth place overall and Tim finished in a time of 38 minutes and 36 seconds.
Results were:
16th Ben Duncan 35:28 (pb); 27th Sean Duff: 37.38; 41st Tim Stannard 38:36 (pb).
Carl Bicknell took part in the Phoenix Hercules Labour Seven Run on 21 January. The marathon was along the River Thames, starting and finishing near Sunbury.
Success for Under-11 cross-country runners
On Wednesday January 17 Leila Warncke and Rohan Barnes ran for Holy Trinity (Church of England) Primary School in the Mid Sussex Active Cross country semi-final at East Court, East Grinstead. On a chilly, but dry day they were both eager to do their best as the first fifteen in their year group were to go through to the final. The two kilometres, three lap course was quite undulating, with some challenging terrain under foot. Leila really attacked the start going in to an early lead. The field was strong, however, and she showed great determination holding on to achieve a very creditable fourth place. Rohan worked his way steadily though the runners saving his best for the final few hundred metres overtaking five people to finish in eleventh place. Leila and Rohan will now compete for Mid Sussex in the final at Crawley Rugby club on March 27.