Haywards Heath Harriers and Burgess Hill Runners have hectic start to 2024

The Sussex Cross Country Championships were held at Bexhill on Saturday, 6 January.

The Bexhill cross country course has a reputation for being about the muddiest of courses. This year was no different.

Haywards Heath Harriers results were as follows:

Haywards Heath Harriers - (L-R) Caroline Mackey-Khursheed, Shelagh Robinson, Sarah Hamilton, Jacqueline Barnes and Gemma Morga | Pictured contributed by Harriers

U11 Boys: 27th Marcos Selby 9:11.

U20 Men: 9th Jamie McDowell 31:21.

Senior Women: 41st Gemma Morgan 48:13; 45th Shelagh Robinson 53:02; 46th Sarah Hamilton 53:17; 47th Jacqueline Barnes 53:17; 51st Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 61:25.

Senior Men: 43rd Marcus Kimmins 42:48; 77th Tim Hicks 52:59.

Harriers at the Hangover 5 | Contributed by HHH

The Hangover 5 was on New Year’s Day at Hill Barn, Worthing. There was a large contingent of Harriers who took part in the first of the West Sussex Fun Run League races.

Twenty two Harriers took part in the main adult race of five miles, which included a two mile climb up towards Cissbury Ring on the South Downs. Plenty of puddles on the slippery chalk paths meant the runners had to have good footwear such as trail shows or running spikes to avoid falling over!

Marcus Kimmins leading the men home in a fine seventh place overall and Rachael Overton was the first Harrier lady to finish as ninth lady finisher.

Results: 7th Marcus Kimmins 34:10; 18th Andy Hind 36:13; 22nd Greg Hilton 36:54; 67th Rachael Overton 39:52; 80th Simon Robinson 40:58; 84th James Smyth 41:21; 99th Dave Harper 42:38; 142nd Abigail Redd 45:09; 185th Richard Caddy 47:08; 186th Phil Scott 47:13; 191st Gemma Morgan 47:31; 192nd Simon Fitzpatrick 47:32; 193rd Clare Kenwood 47:42; 205th Paul Cousins 48:20; 283rd Richard Jobling 54:35; 293rd Graham Kenward 55:29; 299th Sarah Hamilton 55:45; 309th Michael Parish 56:20; 337th Marion Hemsworth 58:29; 352nd Emma Pryor 60:50; 372nd Carys Hind 63:31; 401st Richard Bates 67:38.

Mark Nicholls of BHR at the C2C race | Picture courtesy of Oliver Day

In the Juniors race, Samuel Harper was the first Harrier home in a splendid fourth place overall strongly supported by his brother Jacob in sixteenth place.

Junior results: 4th Samuel Harper 5:00; 16th Jacob Harper 6:05.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

by Ella Stanbrook

Two recent races attracted Burgess Hill Runners.

First came the return of the Country to Capital Ultra.

It’s a 43-mile point to point race that takes runners through the Buckinghamshire countryside and finishes along the Grand Union Canal tow path for the final stretch into Central London.

Mark Nicholls and Jamie Goodhead took on this mighty challenge, finishing in 7:01:23 and 7:03:25 respectively.

Mark Santer (pictured below) travelled to London to take on the Runthrough Battersea Park 10k.