Haywards Heath Harriers at marathons, 10ks... and the Bull Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was the tenth running of this trail event over the South Downs, named after a Lewes Athletics club member, Chris Moyle, a keen runner.

The weather on the day was kind to the runners after the recent relentless heavy rains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Gibson was the first for Haywards Heath Harriers in seventh place, in a time of three hours and forty-one minutes and thirty-seven seconds.

Harriers at the Moyleman Marathon | Submitted picture

James Moffat, who was 8th, said, “That was tough, basically a marathon-length, hilly, very muddy XC race. Legs were shot at halfway point but managed to grind out the second half. The freshly ploughed field was a treat too.”

Harrier results were: 7th Jamie Gibson 3:41.37; 8th James Moffat 3:42.28, 20th Greg Hilton 3:54.11, 22nd Matt King 3:58.25; 57th Pete Francis 4:30.47, 78th Siobhan Amer 4:47.14; 79th Julie Kamel 4:47.14; 127th Simon Fitzpatrick 5:15.29; 150th Clare Kenward 5:28.33; 161st Shelagh Robinson 5:44.29.

The Balcombe Bull Run

Four Harriers took part in the Balcombe Bull Run on March 17. James Smyth, Richard Caddy, Phil Scott, 7km in the multi-terrain run in muddy and wet conditions.

Greg Hilton at the Moyleman | Submitted picture

Lisbon Half Marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Harriers competed at the Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday 17th March, on a hot day. Steven Heath finished in 1 hour 41 minutes, Greg Broad hour 47 minutes and Emma Pryor 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Canterbury 10K

Tim Hicks finished as first Vet 60 at the Canterbury Riverside ten kilometres race on 17 March. He finished in a time of 44 minutes and 15 seconds.

Balcombe Bull Run (L-R) Richard Caddy, Phil Scott, James Smyth and Andrew Wilson | Submitted picture

Paris Half Marathon

Marion Hemsworth took part in the Paris Half Marathon on 3rd March. She finished in 2 hours 7 minutes and 49 seconds and was fourth in her age group (V70), her position was 34,095th out of 47,902 finishers.

Other Haywards Heath Harriers who took part were: Glen Hedges 20,008th 1:52.29, Rebecca Pugh 18,989th 1:51.25.

Other Harriers Results

Tim Hicks at the Canterbury Riverside 10k | Submitted picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bennet ran in the Kew Gardens Half Marathon on Sunday 31 March, finishing in a time of 1 hour and 27 minutes. James also ran in the Rome Half Marathon on March 3rd in 1 hour and 29 minutes, the route going from Rome to Ostia on the coast.

Will Axell ran in the Mel’s Milers Twentieth Multi-Terrain 10K race on Sunday March 24th at Horsham in 41 minutes exactly. Other Harrier finishers were Mark Green (41:49), Steve Mitchell (47:22), Mark Davies (48:46), Jack Chivers (56:13) and Rupert Purchase (78:10).