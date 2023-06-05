Haywards Heath Harriers love it in Lindfield - and at Dartford, Horsham and Goodwood

The Lindfield 10km Run took place on Sunday 21st May. The local ten kilometres “trail” fun around, started at Hickman’s Lane, Lindfield and following the footpaths on a beautiful trail run across to Ardingly Reservoir and through Ardingly College and back to Lindfield over the fields on a clockwise route. There was also the Lindfield 5 km Run over a shorter loop.

Several hundred runners took part in both the popular races that are held every year.

The Harriers having a large contingent of runners taking part as always in both races.

Harriers results:

Steven Heath finishes the Lindfield 10km run.

Lindfield 10k

1st Ben Gibson 42.40; 2nd Michael priest 43:28; 3rd Ian Kenton 44:17; 15 Thomas Beynon 49:26; 17th Tom Bond 50:09; 18th Matt King 50:18; 19th James Booth 50:34; 22nd Steven Heath 52:00; 25th Sim Wishlade 52:39; 63rd Phil Scott 60:05; 64th Andrew Wilson 60:11; 77th Rebecca Pugh 61:44; 89th Sarah king 63:06; 114th Richard Jobling 65:49; 187th Emma Pryor 76:41.

Lindfield 5k18th Jason Robinson 23:53; 20th Jamie Topping 24:03; 27th Rachael Overton 24:45; 29th Rohan Barnes 24:55; 48th Lara Morris 27:00; 74th Jack Diack 28:20; 143rd Marion Hemsworth 32:26; 251st Rupert Purchase 38:45.

Athletics:

Harriers at Trundle View.

Southern Athletics League

Southern Athletic League at Dartford on 20 May (Saturday). Haywards Heath Harriers are a joint team with Lewes Athletics Club and together they finished 5th out of 6 teams with 161 points ahead of Chichester on 82 points, but not far behind Horsham Blue Star / East Grinstead who had 181 points and Worthing with 170 points. Havant winning with 248 points and Hy Runners (Hastings) second with 233 points.There were great results from such a small team of Harriers on the day.

Women’s results:Lucie Venables: 3rd 100m ‘A’ string 15.0 secs; 3rd 200m ‘A’ string 36.6 secs; 4th 800m ‘A’ string 3 mins 6.4 secs; 3rd 3000m ‘A’ string 14 mins 6.0 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ string 3.61m; 2nd Javelin ‘B’ string 14.22m.Annie Close: 3rd 400m ‘A’ string 74.2 secs (pb); 2nd 100m Hurdles ‘A’ string 24.6 secs; 2nd High Jump ‘A’ string 1.30m; 1st Long Jump ‘A’ string 4.57m; 2nd Triple Jump ‘B’ string 9.56m;Kleri Tantele: 4th Shot Putt ‘A’ string 6.17m; 3rd Discus ‘A’ string 17.51m; 4th Hammer Throw ‘A’ string 16.28m; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 24.72m.

Men’s results:Tim Popkin: 4th 400m ‘B’ string 73.0 secs; 5th 800m ‘A’ string 2 mins 45.8 secs; 4th 3000m ‘B’ string 13 mins 59.5 secs; 3rd 3000m s/chase ‘A’ string 15 mins 29.0 secs.Paul Cousins: 4th 800m ‘B’ string 2 mins 58.9 secs; 6th Javelin ‘A’ string 16.09m.

Under 13 Track and Field League on Friday 26 May.

Great results by the youngsters at Horsham at this second League event.

Results: Boys:Charlie Waller: 4th 75m ‘A’ string 11.4 secs; 4th 600m ‘A’ string 1 min 53.6 secs.William Kean: 1st 75m ‘B’ string 11.2 secs; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 19.25m.Jo Waller: n/s 75m 12.9 secs; n/s 600m 2 mins 14.7 secs.Daniel Carter: 4th 600m ‘B’ string 2 mins 11.0 secs; 6th Long Jump ‘B’ string 2.59m.Reuben Nicholson: n/s 600m 2 mins 8.6 secs; n/s Long Jump 3.05m.Marcos Selby: n/s 600m 2 mins 11.9 secs.Barnaby Redd: 6th Long Jump ‘A’ string 2.96m; 5th Discus ‘A’ string 9.62m.4 x 100m relay: 6th HHH 63.1 secs.

Girls:Jessica Diack: 4th 75m ‘A’ string 11.7 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘A’ string 3.57m.Lily Frewing: 3rd 75m ‘B’ string 12.4 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ string 3.34m.Molly-Ann Clarke: 6th 150m ‘A’ string 26.0 secs; 3rd 70m Hurdles ‘A’ string 16.2 secs.Annabelle Parkin: 2nd 600m ‘A’ string 1 min 59.8 secs; 2nd Discus ‘A’ string 12.43m.Lorna Cole: 2nd Shot Putt ‘A’ string 4.79m; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 7.89m.4 x 100m Relay: 4th HHH 63.8 secs.

West Sussex Fun Run League

Trundle View on Wednesday 24th May at Goodwood Racecourse, taking on Trundle Hill, which was organised by the Chichester Runners.