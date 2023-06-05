Haywards Heath Harriers love it in Lindfield - and at Dartford, Horsham and Goodwood

Several hundred runners took part in both the popular races that are held every year.
The Harriers having a large contingent of runners taking part as always in both races.
Harriers results:
Lindfield 10k
1st Ben Gibson 42.40; 2nd Michael priest 43:28; 3rd Ian Kenton 44:17; 15 Thomas Beynon 49:26; 17th Tom Bond 50:09; 18th Matt King 50:18; 19th James Booth 50:34; 22nd Steven Heath 52:00; 25th Sim Wishlade 52:39; 63rd Phil Scott 60:05; 64th Andrew Wilson 60:11; 77th Rebecca Pugh 61:44; 89th Sarah king 63:06; 114th Richard Jobling 65:49; 187th Emma Pryor 76:41.
Lindfield 5k18th Jason Robinson 23:53; 20th Jamie Topping 24:03; 27th Rachael Overton 24:45; 29th Rohan Barnes 24:55; 48th Lara Morris 27:00; 74th Jack Diack 28:20; 143rd Marion Hemsworth 32:26; 251st Rupert Purchase 38:45.
Athletics:
Southern Athletics League
Southern Athletic League at Dartford on 20 May (Saturday). Haywards Heath Harriers are a joint team with Lewes Athletics Club and together they finished 5th out of 6 teams with 161 points ahead of Chichester on 82 points, but not far behind Horsham Blue Star / East Grinstead who had 181 points and Worthing with 170 points. Havant winning with 248 points and Hy Runners (Hastings) second with 233 points.There were great results from such a small team of Harriers on the day.
Women’s results:Lucie Venables: 3rd 100m ‘A’ string 15.0 secs; 3rd 200m ‘A’ string 36.6 secs; 4th 800m ‘A’ string 3 mins 6.4 secs; 3rd 3000m ‘A’ string 14 mins 6.0 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ string 3.61m; 2nd Javelin ‘B’ string 14.22m.Annie Close: 3rd 400m ‘A’ string 74.2 secs (pb); 2nd 100m Hurdles ‘A’ string 24.6 secs; 2nd High Jump ‘A’ string 1.30m; 1st Long Jump ‘A’ string 4.57m; 2nd Triple Jump ‘B’ string 9.56m;Kleri Tantele: 4th Shot Putt ‘A’ string 6.17m; 3rd Discus ‘A’ string 17.51m; 4th Hammer Throw ‘A’ string 16.28m; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 24.72m.
Men’s results:Tim Popkin: 4th 400m ‘B’ string 73.0 secs; 5th 800m ‘A’ string 2 mins 45.8 secs; 4th 3000m ‘B’ string 13 mins 59.5 secs; 3rd 3000m s/chase ‘A’ string 15 mins 29.0 secs.Paul Cousins: 4th 800m ‘B’ string 2 mins 58.9 secs; 6th Javelin ‘A’ string 16.09m.
Under 13 Track and Field League on Friday 26 May.
Great results by the youngsters at Horsham at this second League event.
Results: Boys:Charlie Waller: 4th 75m ‘A’ string 11.4 secs; 4th 600m ‘A’ string 1 min 53.6 secs.William Kean: 1st 75m ‘B’ string 11.2 secs; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 19.25m.Jo Waller: n/s 75m 12.9 secs; n/s 600m 2 mins 14.7 secs.Daniel Carter: 4th 600m ‘B’ string 2 mins 11.0 secs; 6th Long Jump ‘B’ string 2.59m.Reuben Nicholson: n/s 600m 2 mins 8.6 secs; n/s Long Jump 3.05m.Marcos Selby: n/s 600m 2 mins 11.9 secs.Barnaby Redd: 6th Long Jump ‘A’ string 2.96m; 5th Discus ‘A’ string 9.62m.4 x 100m relay: 6th HHH 63.1 secs.
Girls:Jessica Diack: 4th 75m ‘A’ string 11.7 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘A’ string 3.57m.Lily Frewing: 3rd 75m ‘B’ string 12.4 secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ string 3.34m.Molly-Ann Clarke: 6th 150m ‘A’ string 26.0 secs; 3rd 70m Hurdles ‘A’ string 16.2 secs.Annabelle Parkin: 2nd 600m ‘A’ string 1 min 59.8 secs; 2nd Discus ‘A’ string 12.43m.Lorna Cole: 2nd Shot Putt ‘A’ string 4.79m; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 7.89m.4 x 100m Relay: 4th HHH 63.8 secs.
West Sussex Fun Run League
Trundle View on Wednesday 24th May at Goodwood Racecourse, taking on Trundle Hill, which was organised by the Chichester Runners.
Results:2nd Harvey Alcock 30:14; 24th Andy Hind 34:52; 97th James Smyth 41:33; 128th Gemma Morgan 43:46; 185th Richard Jobling 48:54; 206th Sarah Hamilton 50:56; 207th Emma Pryor 51:00; 224th Katherine Woolhouse 53:14; 237th Carys Hind 55:52.