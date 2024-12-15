Hemel Storm dislodge Worthing Thunder's defences

Worthing Thunder head coach Zaire Taylor said his side were “like two different teams” as they lost 93-111 to unbeaten league leaders Hemel Storm.

Elijah Mayard led Thunder with 31-points, with Johnathan Lashley scoring 17 and Bode Adeluola supplying 14 against his old side.

“We found things we were successful at, and we went away from that. We just fell apart as a team,” said Taylor.

“We were off to a slow start (this season). We started to find a bit of a rhythm, but not enough to get us over the hump yet.”

“It took time to get all the players in, there were some visa issues. As soon as we get a complete team, we get one of our key players down. It hurt not having Nino (Hernandez),” Taylor said of their new signing, who was sidelined with an injury but should return next week.

“I think he would have made a big difference. The things we were missing in the second half were things he does naturally,” concluded Taylor.

Top scorer Maynard concurred with Taylor’s analysis, adding: “We play well when we have competition we know is better than us. We just didn’t play a full game – gave up too many offensive rebounds and open three-pointers.

“It’s tough integrating new players, but we’re playing in a professional league. We have to gel quickly. We can’t use that as an excuse. We’ve had plenty of time to practice and get to know each other. We have to pick it up.”

Worthing Thunder and Hemel Storm have shared many iconic tussles over the seasons. A scan of the form book probably would’ve led most to conclude most to believe this one wouldn’t, owing to Thunder’s tough start and Storm looking a picture of continuity. Storm arrived on the south coast, and ultimately left, with a perfect record.

It’s not hard to see why. When they advance through their gears, they’re mesmerising. There’s the power of Matthew Ellis, who registered myriad dunks during the match; the incisiveness of Tra’ Michael Moton, who collected a double-double in points and assists, and Sam Newman, the architect of their success who nearly assisted as much as he scored. One minute, Thunder found themselves in a competitive basketball game. The next: it was over.

This was no champagne performance, however, for the league leaders. Thunder made them sweat. The second quarter saw the hosts lead by as much as 15-points.

Thunder’s brighter points saw them mix the talismanic quality of Maynard – who, before the weekend, sat third in average points in division one – with the youthful exuberance of Malachi Boakye-Yiadom and the experience of Bode Adeluola.

The casual observer would have struggled to distinguish unbeaten league leaders from side closer to relegation than playoffs during the first half. That surely will give Taylor some comfort as they travel to Milton Keynes next week.

Thunder’s next home appearance is against Reading Rockets on Saturday, January 4 at Worthing Leisure Centre. Tip 7.30pm.